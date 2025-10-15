Silver is at risk for non-delivery. China has its building Shanghai Surprise, as they have been gobbling up silver and gold across the world, hitting London storage for quite a while. (Silver is much more for industrial use. But Gold — well that is moving very hot too.)

Dumbies in D.C. (not really, sociopaths) purposefully stripe-mined the United States because that’s a way to destroy the country (the internationalist) for their personal benefit. The offshoring boom to make a long and quick buck off gutting the country and wreck forever.

Now, can that reverse course? Is that even really in the cards?

According to Andy Schectman (26:00), there is a plausible reversal of fortune of the USA. He speculates the answer come from not being the reserve currency, and to re-shore manufacturing and critical metals for making GOODS, instead being a PAPER-pushing and services-consumerism dominate (70%) economy. (Great Dollar Devaluation Plan.)

Triffin’s Dilemma

Bring back gold (as a reserve) - under the GENIUS ACT.

(I suspect Catherine Austin Fitts sees this a bit differently.)

