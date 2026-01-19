I don’t have high confidence anything will be done - those things called arrests (FACE Act, et.al) and appropriate due process to get a conviction.

But the paid agitators, or unpaid nut jobs, bringing their cause into a House of Worship, did little but further show who is over-reacting and over-dramatizing their causes for people that are 47-70% convicted criminals or charged with crimes (Face the Nation, Noem interview), aside from immigrating illegally. Below shows that Don Le-MON was notified and then explains why he inserted himself into the story. (Link)

Harassing a house of worship, where people go to find some peace or relief from the maelstrom that’s ongoing, will further turn off people that respect people’s religion more than these activists do. But I don’t think the DOJ will actually do much - though AAG Dhillon is on it, evidently.

If the FBI can’t be bothered to deploy facial recognition and sit on Twitter where they can build a large dossier of potential or real agitators, then what are we doing? Obviously they have plenty of other tools - including FINCEN - to do this. Why isn’t it being done?

You know why.

Because the FBI doesn’t work on real criminal operations, including the kingpins of the cash that flows down to the street-level activist or local NGO.

The FBI is a lost cause. The DOJ is as well. Got their priorities…and you are not it.

