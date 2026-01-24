This looks like a Rugby scrum, so anyone pretending to know what was going on inside the mass of people (with a suspect being detained - no reports on who the person was that died). The messaging of top Minnesota officials is GIVING people the wrong take and the potential for bloodshed escalates because of it.

Tim Walz and Mayor Frey are inciting up a city of idiots (some bussed in from their rent-a-riot localities) to take to the streets, instead of redressing their grievances before a court, or judge rationally.

I know some smartass will chime in about this - if you continue to challenge STATE authority - over criminals and cheats and illegal aliens as defined by statue - then you’ll get all the SMOKE you can handle. You are not allowed to interfere with Law Enforcement Officers in the midst of their duties. You can decry them - at a peaceful distance - but if you continually want to impede, block or sabotage their jobs, then the RESULTS are ALL on you.

That’s right - you put yourself there - like being in front a freight train or semi and expecting them to stop. Sure, they will most likely will stop or attempt it - but if they don’t - what then? Are you quicker than bullets?

Take responsibility for getting involved in a situation you barely have the details on, or worse yet, are just doing it because: you WERE TOLD by a 3rd PARTY to be involved.

Ask yourself: WHO is that 3RD PARTY? What do THEY WANT? Who FUNDS THEM? Are they FUNDING your particular presence? Wonder who is the moral person here - not the one who is acting as an AGENT for a NEFARIOUS actor, whose designs may be to FURTHER destabilize the USA. Being a PAWN in a international game really is not a resume builder.

If you want to stop government abuse, there are courts open to file your grievances. Getting in the street - streets that belong to the PUBLIC, not you - is not your “GOD GIVEN” right. IF you think so, then you must be willing to SACRIFICE for that position, up to, and including, your life, if your BELIEF is greater than your sense.

But whining about it is so much more fun…..