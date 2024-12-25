So Merry Christmas to ALL! I hope your holiday is going well. One knows we all have our struggles and crosses to bear as they say. May you find peace and joy with those you love most. Enjoy the time spent together. Make it a day merry and bright!

On January 6, 2025, I will FINALLY put out this Volume I of what we all just experience over the last 5 years. It will be published in paperback form; just in case the collapse comes you’ll have something plentiful and boring to burn!

🤣😎🎄🎄🎅🎅

I know I am a terrible editor. And writer too! I am readily aware of that as my teachers in school can confirm my writing skills left a lot to be desired. LOTS!

Nevertheless, I gave it the post-college try here.

I will provide the rest of the book in PDF form On December 31, 2024. (PROMISE!)

Here’s the opening three chapters for your critique and headache-inducing pleasure!

Merry Christmas! And PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL!

First 3 Chapters 7.44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Leave a comment