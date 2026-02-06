Normal Island News@NormalIslandNws
Here is the proof Epstein was a Russian asset:
- his girlfriend was the daughter of a Mossad agent
- one of his best friends was Israel's lawyer
- another of his best friends was a former Israeli prime minister
- he met with the current Israeli prime minister
- a senior Israeli
Sounds more likely he was just exactly what it looked like he was and that’s a member of the tribe running your typical honeypot operation for “the chosen people”. My money is on him living life in Tel Aviv. Not everything is Russia Russia Russia ya know.