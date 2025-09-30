Meanwhile, over in the UK: Digital ID Cometh!
They stomp harder on your necks just before the economic collapse...then they'll pretend none of that happened as they put on the false face of compassion for 30 seconds.
I sense a pattern of rollout…IT’S FREE! But you can’t work!
Oh, and former UK PM Tony BLAIR is back in front here, and in GAZA…. Getting his VIG ON! (via his old chap, er, son!)
Definition: “Vig” is slang for vigorish, which means a commission, a percentage, or a fee charged by a bookmaker or loan shark.
Link: https://x.com/rustyrockets/status/1972789550029406657
A Yiddish word. Go figure 🤷