DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
2h

LOLOLOL! All the highfalutin' progressives, "elites" who spend all day virtue signaling their disgust at bitter clingers and deplorables for their hatefulness, divisiveness, mean hateful disparaging tweets, the woke scolds who will "unfriend" relatives and lifelong friends for speaking ill of others, who refuse to use "proper pronouns" and are guilty of "erasing" 'trans' people, the "trans genocidal" types, still kept the pedophile and "tranny" disparaging friend Epstein around, and in good graces.

LOLOLOL! Epstein, "is she a tranny:?" LOLOLOLOLOL!!

Gotta hand it to Jeffie, blunt!

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