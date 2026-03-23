Linked-In/Tweet Network of Jeffrey Epstein
I actually found this stuff off Rocket Reach....
Cold emailing people at the top of the power pyramid is always a challenge. How does one do it right?
I consider myself an investigator and a mediocre writer. I can’t pull those golden words out of my brain that cause people to take notice. Nor do I possess the podcaster’s smoothness to garner all those downloads and followers. This is fine - we all have our skill sets.
SO - I emailed a few people this Monday out of the blue. We will get to who they are below:
Steven Victor MD aka rhodesvictor@aol.com
https://victorregenerativemedicinecenters.com/about/
Had nearly a decade’s long email & money relationship with Jeffrey, The Notorious PDF. Why or how they exactly met is unknown/unclear - so far - but his money transactions and begging for $500K in a loan is quite a find. The Notorious PDF made a rude assessment of Victor’s client in October 2018:
First Wall Street Capital mentioned by Jeffrey Epstein?
Well, isn’t that a small world! We’ve “unpacked” the dealings of FWSC before here. And here. And plenty more here.
But first, the only reason I found this was by looking into Greg Brown? Now you say, who the fuck is Greg Brown!? So glad you cursed inside your head - and I mind read your thoughts off this old computer!
Gregory Brown was quite the emailer to the Notorious PDF. One article he sent had a write up of the BCCI Affair - Adnan Khashoggi, Douglas Leese and the founder of BCCI: Agha Hasan Abedi. So I went to the internets - and found his Rocket Reach account via a GlobalCast Partners, LLC search which overlay Greg Brown for over 60% of DOJ results:
AND what do you know: FIRST WALL STREET CAPITAL!
That led back to the MD who is into stem cells, works in the UAE and needs Notorious PDF’s $500,000 in a loan.
Appearing in 1998, that NOTORIOUS PDF was making friends with Clintons and getting his digs in West Palm Beach in order too.
Missing from above is Federal Judge/Law Partner of a former FBI Director with one eye (Louis Freeh), Eugene Sullivan, who was an email receiver of Hunter Biden.
I sent that EMAIL.
RICK NIU, we NEED TO TALK!😎
There is a Nexus to unpack!
LOLOLOL! All the highfalutin' progressives, "elites" who spend all day virtue signaling their disgust at bitter clingers and deplorables for their hatefulness, divisiveness, mean hateful disparaging tweets, the woke scolds who will "unfriend" relatives and lifelong friends for speaking ill of others, who refuse to use "proper pronouns" and are guilty of "erasing" 'trans' people, the "trans genocidal" types, still kept the pedophile and "tranny" disparaging friend Epstein around, and in good graces.
LOLOLOL! Epstein, "is she a tranny:?" LOLOLOLOLOL!!
Gotta hand it to Jeffie, blunt!