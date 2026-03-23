Cold emailing people at the top of the power pyramid is always a challenge. How does one do it right?

I consider myself an investigator and a mediocre writer. I can’t pull those golden words out of my brain that cause people to take notice. Nor do I possess the podcaster’s smoothness to garner all those downloads and followers. This is fine - we all have our skill sets.

SO - I emailed a few people this Monday out of the blue. We will get to who they are below:

Steven Victor MD aka rhodesvictor@aol.com

https://victorregenerativemedicinecenters.com/about/

Had nearly a decade’s long email & money relationship with Jeffrey, The Notorious PDF. Why or how they exactly met is unknown/unclear - so far - but his money transactions and begging for $500K in a loan is quite a find. The Notorious PDF made a rude assessment of Victor’s client in October 2018:

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First Wall Street Capital mentioned by Jeffrey Epstein?

Well, isn’t that a small world! We’ve “unpacked” the dealings of FWSC before here. And here. And plenty more here.

But first, the only reason I found this was by looking into Greg Brown? Now you say, who the fuck is Greg Brown!? So glad you cursed inside your head - and I mind read your thoughts off this old computer!

Gregory Brown was quite the emailer to the Notorious PDF. One article he sent had a write up of the BCCI Affair - Adnan Khashoggi, Douglas Leese and the founder of BCCI: Agha Hasan Abedi. So I went to the internets - and found his Rocket Reach account via a GlobalCast Partners, LLC search which overlay Greg Brown for over 60% of DOJ results:

AND what do you know: FIRST WALL STREET CAPITAL!

That led back to the MD who is into stem cells, works in the UAE and needs Notorious PDF’s $500,000 in a loan.

Appearing in 1998, that NOTORIOUS PDF was making friends with Clintons and getting his digs in West Palm Beach in order too.

Missing from above is Federal Judge/Law Partner of a former FBI Director with one eye (Louis Freeh), Eugene Sullivan, who was an email receiver of Hunter Biden.

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I sent that EMAIL.

RICK NIU, we NEED TO TALK!😎

There is a Nexus to unpack!