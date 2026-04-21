Learn from the Horse's Mouth: Hitchens, Revolutionary Marxist
Use a method to destabilize the country, that will inevitably backfire and swallow up your existence with it as well. Good thinking! (Consequences come to those who ASSHOLE.)
Read this little post and my Substack response to it this morning:
What came to my brain:
“They have 2 aims:
• control over people
• wealth transfer from the people”
Wealth transfer = 95% complete
Control = 75% complete (my estimation)
The hour is late....but we got maybe 1/2 percent of Humanity that would even dare fight these assholes. We need more - 5-10 percent ---enough so their drone/AI robot armies are going to have to target the rest as well - and then everyone will know..... it takes a ton of death (visible) right in front of them (Normies), for Normies to even begin thinking it ain’t about “that other guy” being such a bad person.
Of course, I suppose the leftist normies read “First They Came” through the same lens, forever and a day: because it mentions Communists - first - so they’ll identify themselves as that. And since this wave of Totalitarians are courting the Commies - free stuff as always - instead of rounding them up like the Nazis did, once in power, they’ll be glad to see the MAGA people rounded up first.
So....it gonna take a while.
First They Came Poem
“When the Nazis came for the communists, I kept quiet; I wasn’t a communist.
When they came for the trade unionists, I kept quiet; I wasn’t a trade unionist.
When they locked up the social democrats, I kept quiet; I wasn’t a social democrat.
When they locked up the Jews, I kept quiet; I wasn’t a Jew.
When they came for me, there was no one left to protest.”
Learn from history - and realize - it gets APPLIED, with a twist in formation and learned applied ingenuity, but still operates in much the same way. Thus history doesn’t repeat - but it surely has rhymed. But I don’t expect a lot of that.
People will identify the problem. Then chase the wrong causation because it gives them a warm and fuzzy about their own particular set of ideologies.