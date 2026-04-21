Read this little post and my Substack response to it this morning:

What came to my brain:

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“They have 2 aims: • control over people • wealth transfer from the people”

Wealth transfer = 95% complete

Control = 75% complete (my estimation)

The hour is late....but we got maybe 1/2 percent of Humanity that would even dare fight these assholes. We need more - 5-10 percent ---enough so their drone/AI robot armies are going to have to target the rest as well - and then everyone will know..... it takes a ton of death (visible) right in front of them (Normies), for Normies to even begin thinking it ain’t about “that other guy” being such a bad person.

Of course, I suppose the leftist normies read “First They Came” through the same lens, forever and a day: because it mentions Communists - first - so they’ll identify themselves as that. And since this wave of Totalitarians are courting the Commies - free stuff as always - instead of rounding them up like the Nazis did, once in power, they’ll be glad to see the MAGA people rounded up first.

So....it gonna take a while.

First They Came Poem

“When the Nazis came for the communists, I kept quiet; I wasn’t a communist. When they came for the trade unionists, I kept quiet; I wasn’t a trade unionist. When they locked up the social democrats, I kept quiet; I wasn’t a social democrat. When they locked up the Jews, I kept quiet; I wasn’t a Jew. When they came for me, there was no one left to protest.”

Learn from history - and realize - it gets APPLIED, with a twist in formation and learned applied ingenuity, but still operates in much the same way. Thus history doesn’t repeat - but it surely has rhymed. But I don’t expect a lot of that.

People will identify the problem. Then chase the wrong causation because it gives them a warm and fuzzy about their own particular set of ideologies.

(I am guilty of this too.)

So - let’s get clever together.

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