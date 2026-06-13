Kirk & Tucker, Mid-2025: Scolded by Trump, Epstein Questions, Israeli Intel Answers, Uncomfortable for TPUSA's Donor Class

So this tidbit above on Israeli Intelligence can be expanded onward to 301 East 66th Street in New York City. Whitney Webb in One Nation Under Blackmail provided the links to Ehud Barak visits with Epstein, including the apartment complex at 301. A couple of snippets from One Nation:

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Epstein’s Clinton White House Visits

In Volume One of Teacher, Trader, Swindler, Epstein, one reviewed one of Epstein’s co-visitors to the White House in the 1990s that led back to 301 East 66th, Joyce Anderson Photography and an Israeli Foundation (Nirim) recruiting at risk-children to be fodder in the IDF. The long passage inside the dossier on Clinton:

The Daily Mail reported in January 2022:

“…Jeffrey Epstein was not always alone when he visited the Clinton White House between 1993 and 1995. Records show he brought along eight women, including his girlfriends Celina Midelfart, Eva Andersson, Francis Jardine , and Ghislaine Maxwell. His relationship with the four other women who accompanied him - Jennifer Garrison; Shelley Gafni; Jennifer Driver; Lyoubov Orlova - is unclear.”[i] [Emphasis.]

Epstein had a type pursued – European, liberated, upper-class desires, beauty queens, closely connected to powerful and wealthy men – either their fathers, or later, their trophy spouses – and these relationships made endured throughout and past Jeffrey’s earliest endeavors.[ii]

Francis Jardine-Deuss contacted Epstein post-felony conviction, Skyping[iii] and writing long emails than betrayed trepidation but also an ingrained naiveté. She’d married John Deuss in June 1999[iv] (30 years her senior[v]) profiled in One Nation Under Blackmail, and likely, among operative reasons behind Epstein’s 1990s White House visits.[vi] Francis wrote on March 19, 2010 (a few months after Epstein was “freed” but not her first email to him[vii]):

“Hey Jeffrey How are you doing? You’ve been on my mind lately and I was curious so I googled you, I read some of the articles about your prosecution and I felt so weirded out , it’s the first time ever that I’ve tried to learn more about you other than what you have included me in, IT WAS LIKE BEING ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN AND BEING ON THE INSIDE LOOKING OUT! I was a little freaked out to find out what some of the girls said about the situation, some things I could relate to but mostly I think I still know you to a certain extent and I still cherish that nurturing (your seedling) presence in my life at the time . [In the early 1990s or much earlier?] Your life and your intention are for you to determine, from an external perspective I seem to feel like you’re chasing some high especially as far as your tendency’s toward women is concerned. I’m sorry if you’re offended by my references to a difficult situation in your life, I just feel like I need you to be aware that I have mixed feelings about my time spent with you and that I have been marked by you in a way that affects all subsequent relationships . ARE YOU SIGNED UP FOR SKYPE? We could chat some time especially since I don’t think I can visit before October or November, I’m travelling around Europe for four months as of May. Please let me know how you are. Love, Francis.”[viii] [My emphasis. Condensed paragraphs for space. Highlight for Substack.]

Francis’s chattiness about “time spent” does not betray her husband’s historical activities.[ix] Webb’s passages on Deuss connected dots to why Epstein came to 1600 Pennsylvania so frequently in the early 1990s, though, one cannot be ascertain which geopolitical hot spot Deuss (or Epstein) may have found of concern with any visits made to President Clinton:

“Research Associates International was formed with a specific focus on the oil industry, and it appears to have only had one, exclusive, client: John Deuss (deceptively spelled as “Dois” in the transcripts of Shackley’s Iran-Contra testimony). Deuss, through an expansive corporate web organized around Transworld Oil, moved in the murky world of oil trading where he worked with the likes of the infamous commodity trader (and Mossad asset) Marc Rich. Between 1979, when he first hired Shackley’s Research Associates International, and 1993, Deuss dominated South Africa’s oil imports, with Transworld Oil accounting ‘for more than half of South Africa’s oil purchases.’ Aside from Deuss, the other giants of this trade – which was essential for the maintenance of the apartheid regime – were Marc Rich and Marimpex, a German oil-trading company.[x] …Interestingly, one of the most active players in Oman’s oil market was John Deuss, the enigmatic oil trader whom Ted Shackley had gone to work for after leaving the CIA . In fact, Deuss reportedly hired Shackley specifically to help him operate in Oman. According to one of Deuss’ associates, journalist Susan Mazur, Deuss’ main contact in Oman was Qais-Al Zawawi of the National Bank of Oman. Could there have been a connection with the purported use of the bank by the CIA to finance the Afghan Mujahideen?”[xi]

One suspects that Francis learned more – as her requests seemed “coached” later on[xii]:

Francis Jardine-Deuss met Epstein circa 1994 as a model and stayed at 301 East 66th. 301 E 66th is a hotbed of Israeli Recruitment-Modeling-Photography-Sex Trafficking activities.[i] Joyce Anderson Photography appears in EFTA (02422963, child photo redacted), sending multiple pictures to Mark and Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

[i] https://archive.org/details/one-nation-under-blackmail-vol-1-2-whitney-alyse-webb_202401/page/n693/mode/2up?q=%22301+East+66%22

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Nava Safran

on a Google Search attached to a Facebook Reel made by Nirim.org[i], an at-risk foundation, directly promoting joining the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces).[ii]

Stated on Causematch, about Nirim’s Israel and USA organizations (a 990 non-profit):

“Nirim operates a unique, nationwide educational-therapeutic program. We don’t just offer ‘support’—we set a high bar. Through wilderness therapy, intensive emotional work, and a supportive educational envelope, we lead our youth toward self-development, academic achievement, and meaningful service in the IDF. We empower them to transition from being at-risk to becoming responsible, contributing citizens of Israel.”[i] 301 East 66th St appearing alongside Air Ghislaine & Bell Helicopter

[i] https://www.facebook.com/Nirim.Foundation

[ii] https://www.facebook.com/Nirim.Foundation/videos/500486416437310/

[iii] https://web.causematch.com/donate/nirimisrael

References to Main Body Article

[i] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394863/Jeffrey-Epstein-brought-eight-women-Clinton-White-House.html

[ii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01969462.pdf

[iii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00513418.pdf

[iv] https://www.royalgazette.com/other/lifestyle/article/20110210/john-deuss-ties-the-knot/

[v] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00692345.pdf

[vi] https://archive.org/details/one-nation-under-blackmail-vol-1-2-whitney-alyse-webb_202401/page/n219/mode/2up?q=francis+jardine

[vii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00773668.pdf

[viii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00762820.pdf

[ix] https://www.curacaochronicle.com/post/main/profile-amsterdam-banker-on-curacao-john-deuss-77/

[x] https://archive.org/details/one-nation-under-blackmail-vol-1-2-whitney-alyse-webb_202401/page/n219/mode/2up?q=francis+jardine

[xi] https://archive.org/details/one-nation-under-blackmail-vol-1-2-whitney-alyse-webb_202401/page/n297/mode/2up?q=deuss

[xii] https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02722634.pdf