From my prior post: I hazarded that Maurice and Evan Greenberg could be involved in the movement of GOLD out of the USA. Both have Chinese Communist Party favorite persons status and do insurance. Evan at Chubb; Maurice at STARR - with his right hand man, Rick Niu. Now, I have more receipts that confirm the FLOW of tons of US GOLD out of the country via 3rd party actors in Switzerland and Hong Kong recently.