June 2026: U.S. Exports 60+ tons of Nonmonetary Gold & $13.5B of Crude Oil
U.S. is sending out substantial "nonmonetary" gold - and China is acquiring gold via an array of countries. In May, Nonmonetary gold was listed first in Table 7. Census changed their report.
https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press Release/current_press_release/ft900.pdf
June 2026 China Report showing huge GOLD transfers - 160 Tons in June!
https://oec.world/en/profile/country/chn
The top imports of China [IN JUNE 2026] were Integrated Circuits ($59.7B), Gold ($24.2B), Crude Petroleum ($22.4B), Iron Ore ($11.6B), and Office Machine Parts ($9.81B)
The top June 2026 U.S. Exports:
Nonmonetary Gold ($9.23B)
Crude Oil ($13.5B)
Food stuffs ($15.1B)
Switzerland Top Exports to China in June 2026: [ARCHIVE]
In June 2026, the main imports of China from Switzerland were Gold ($9.36B), Vaccines, blood, antisera, toxins and cultures ($174M), and Base Metal Watches ($129M).
U.S. Crude Oil at $13.5B. Are we supplying China over half their imports of $22.4B?