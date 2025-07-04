July 4th: William Leonard Clark, Jr.
And his wife Mildred and their families.
Happy 4th to those celebrating #249 for the USA! 39 years ago, my Grandfather died at age 60 from lung cancer on the 4th. His story is in a post below. His brother, Harold, died in boot camp, as G-Pa turned 18 in May 1944, prior to his deployment in the final stages of WW2. Harold’s death - June 5th - the day before D-Day. G-Pa Clark trekked from New Caledonia to Japan, directly fighting in the Philippines and at Okinawa landing.
A short sweet podcast on the Price of Liberty from 2022:
I found Mildred’s Ancestry page and G-Pa’s too.