Johnson: Sniper's Location??? (Updates!)
Now to figure out how he exited.... would there be a safe house? We have a potential pathway....
UPDATES (Person of Interest - that came through a neighborhood)
Map Location determined off old
Engineering Capstone Building Nearby where the subject turned and ran…
So one spot would be a further run, with a weapon, if we are to believe reports they took it with them.
Meanwhile, the UVU Police was right up the road from this perch.
How was this not spotted earlier? And if you can run 100 yards loaded with a gun in say 20 seconds ( I doubt it-more like 25 seconds)…. then get down, jump or what have you, add in 10 seconds, then continue running to until you drop the weapon in the nearest woods, then run to a neighborhood…
The UVU Cops had an easy sight line to monitor the Kirk Event. So who was in charge of that?
This involved a team, and extensive planning.
A couple “kids” caught him on their iPhone, but may not have had time to alert police. There wouldn’t have been a counter sniper unit. Check out Route 91 by Mindy Robinson. CIA/PMCs most likely did Vegas. Houston we’ve got a BIG problem…