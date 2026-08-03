In the early 1990s, men held nearly 7 million more jobs than women . That gap gradually shrank over the last three decades, and is now gone. The trend continued over the last year, Ullrich said, pointing to labor force participation rate data from the Federal Reserve. Over the last 12 months, jobs held by men fell by a net 142,000, while women gained 298,000. Of the 1.2 million jobs added between February 2024 and February 2026, two-thirds went to women.

It’s not women entering, it’s men leaving This is where the narrative gets complicated — and more interesting. Both male and female participation rates are lower than they were in 2000. But men are falling off at a rate that dwarfs women’s decline. Right before Covid, the male labor force participation rate was 69.2%. It’s now 67.2% — a two-point drop. The female rate dropped just 0.6 points over the same period. “It’s fewer men entering,” Ullrich said. “Younger men today are less likely to be working than their fathers were at that same age.” So who’s supporting them? “There has been more of a transition where parents are supporting their adult children for longer,” she said. “ The data do show that more young adult men live with their parents than women. The wealth transfer from older generations to younger generations is part of that story.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trumps-venezuela-oil-push-hits-roadblock

https://web.archive.org/web/20260731140819/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leopold_Aschenbrenner

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