mejbcart
17h

Thank You Jason for this reminder of normality from 50'ies.... One could add to your list, people had no Iphones, the families lasted longer and enjoyed more children. These street pictures clearly show that it was easy to distinguish a man from a woman, alone by the way of dressing, like do not see there a single woman in trousers.. Right now we have just 'people' and 'birthing person'...

And it is scary to think, that this total idiocy of what is happening is to a very large extend 'scientifically based'.... No wonder many books were burned or books were retracted from many university libraries.

