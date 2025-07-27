Source: https://x.com/PastUncensored/status/1948873577136034205

People dressed better. People cared about their communities. People liked order and stability. People had a purpose in their step. People just lived through a World War and didn’t want another one.

YET….here we are.

Sure, this could be staged or AI (as some commented on this restoration), or only a microcosm of the larger picture that is not so neat and clean. (You Tube Source)

But America, had it pretty good. (European elite class resented this prosperity. Might be why we are having so many problems today. )

I’ve seen other videos - rougher cuts, black and white - and my conclusion is: people took care of their clothing; they took care of themselves; they didn’t have the experience with being filmed or instant need to take over the shot. Other conclusions can be drawn - but the environments inhabited were kept clean. (Less people then in the metros - that has to be acknowledged.)

Then, to one’s thinking, all the unhappy, atheistic, Communistic, nihilistic and animalistic losers and internationalist war pigs kept subverting a well-ordered society. And hippies came about. The social justice Cultural Marxists poisoned people to hate themselves on their identity (national, spiritual, humanistic) in schools. (One could say plenty about the Chinese, or Japanese, but they don’t let their entire society turn into) this:

https://x.com/grokmuncher/status/1948928009689292864

Sure, this is judgment of others. We are all programmed (instincts) to look for patterns and things that are askew to what we desire or have grown accustom to seeing or living with daily. Sadly, people invert this issue of what people have grown to like as being racist or some other -ism or phobia, when their experiences (most seek positive ones) likely didn’t include people that also don’t fit into their general milieu; or look appropriately (mirror) themselves in appearances.

As much as one denies it, if you wear board shorts and tank top into a high-end corporate office on Monday at 9AM, you will draw attention to yourself as not fitting or belonging. If you happen to have other attributes as well, those will further reinforce the non-conformity to what others are expecting in their environment.

If you are man going into women’s bathroom, that is red flag. Or at least it once was.

Teaching children such stable and acceptable concepts (on a host of topics) was not to be handed over to a busy body teacher or ideologically-driven administrators. But we are so far beyond that at present.

Some people recently have re-evaluated their takes on ideas and policies they once thought were easily handled through an “overly liberal” take. Defund the Police comes to mind - Ana Kasparian noted it early in this interview. Soon, defund won’t be a problem in many countries around the world as they crater into a debt or sovereignty problem.

This too is ALL intentional. The rot always starts at the top of society (the luxury belief having class) that engage in destructive, unprincipled and chaotic behaviors, mimicked down to the poorest people in society. Once these fringe behaviors are modeled and pushed obsessively by the mindless media propagandists, social norms evaporate - and people think conformity to the NEW NORMAL is required, accepting behaviors once not dared or tolerated. (Tolerance and Inclusion are not without Consequences. The Overton Window shift or Societal Adoption Cycle go hand in hand here.)

Example: this morning, as I sat quietly in the Stewart Center at Purdue, two cops were doing a patrol of Purdue’s physical assets (their buildings). I didn’t interact with them, but their doing this at 9AM on a Sunday, when things are quiet, is a bit interesting. In many years around Purdue, it is only recently I’ve seen the Purdue Police routinely inside these buildings.

These officers are looking for things amiss or people amiss.

[An influx of homeless people in “student spaces” has triggered this.]

https://youtube.com/shorts/IwGECj3Op7s?si=r7uXoI8vlsfQ_fFJ

https://youtube.com/shorts/o8tuVRBCb9o?si=QC2oENyT6BhDpMMv

Just my thoughts on Sunday.

