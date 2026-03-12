Two unrelated yet related issues:

Iran War and Private Credit

Build up terror cells in satellite country enclaves (Yemen, Lebanon, et.al)

Banks of ballistic missiles ranged to hit adjoining allies/ favorites of the US

Drone technology (supplied at least partly by China)

Minelaying and go-fast gun ships (akin to PT boats of the 1940s)

Decentralized command/control structure

Embeds inside other countries (US, UK) for INTEL gathering

Use the Strait as their ultimate leverage/power chip

Evidently, the internal uprising called for is not occurring. For Iran - at this point - it survives another day. For them, causing shared pain - and drawing others into this war - is optimal. (How much did they stock for food to hold out for 1-2 months?)

For the U.S. - we likely destroyed any hopes of negotiations, off ramps. The decapitation at the outset and the duplicity to deaths last year of diplomats in Qatar shows we are ruthless. But for who? Our interests?

Some have posited this will break us free of the Globalist control - their banks and insurance out of London. I am less sold on that.

Meanwhile….

Private Equity grows worse

If the credit market tightens as we continue to prosecute a war, and the prices of oil, LNG, food (off fertilizer) and technology componentry continue to rise, the story of 2026 may be one of sovereign debt and war quagmire and not a Golden Age.

