Revolver News is reporting on the United States giving a former NASA scientist, Luo Weiwei, 15 years to work on her craft, only to see her leave for China and launch a company called Innoscience. According the South China Morning Post (who Revolver cited), Luo Weiwei is taking China to new heights:

Backed by a good team, substantial government and private investment and a comprehensive local supply chain, Innoscience achieved a technological leap in under six years and began mass producing gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) power chips in 2021. The company’s success also rested on China’s dominance of gallium. China produces 98 per cent of the world’s gallium and has banned its export to the US, making it more difficult and costly for the Pentagon to acquire GaN-based chips. However, cross-border commercial disputes and geopolitical tensions between China and the US also cloud the prospects of the Chinese chipmaker, as Washington is pushing hard to constrain China’s chip development.

So aside from Luo’s chip work and jumping ship from NASA, much like Harvard nanotechnologist Charles Lieber (who sold his work cheap to China, convicted of 6 felonies and landed “in April 2025, [at] Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS), a graduate school of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, China as a full-time chair professor”), we also learn that 98% of Gallium is produced by China.

This is a two-fold critical problem - and this IS WASHINGTON D.C.’s corrupt and criminal nature at work on steroids - why are we so far in the red (behind) and beholden to any NATION, not just China, for production of critical and rare earth minerals? The U.S. Geological survey puts out monthly reports - and the world knows who has most of the minerals under their feet - so who ALL in the D.C. policy world was complicit to this epic level of stupidity?

In both letting a Chinese National access to top NASA science for 15 years; and then allowing a PEER adversary the ability to corner the market on any mineral to build up technology to destroy us?

And, exactly who could be so bad at running the U.S. Military to not figure out you can’t win any technology-based warfare without the necessary processing of natural resources, componentry assembly expertise, and advanced know-how to fuel your latest weaponry, big or small?

You know, an understanding supply chain dynamics, as shown below?

Because I suppose many idiots in Congress and the loser Agencies have the ongoing self-delusion that EVERYONE else in the world is scared of our nuclear warheads.

But the SCMP reported this too about Weiwei’s Innoscience:

Now headquartered in Suzhou and publicly listed in Hong Kong, Innoscience is not only the largest dedicated GaN manufacturer globally but also a strategic asset in China’s quest for technological self-reliance. With a 29.9 per cent share of the 2024 global GaN power device market and a production capacity racing towards 70,000 wafers per month, the company is fueling everything from fast chargers to AI data centres and defense systems.

Do our so-called leaders recall how the Soviets had a huge nuclear arsenal?

What happened there? Did that save the Soviets at the end?

Or that Russia (the remnants of the USSR) is allied with China now?

And Russia and China are making in roads with India to be the BIG THREE?

A young traitorous woman even knows the US’s Achille’s Heel

But back to our little Chinese ‘spy’, formerly at NASA.

GaN is a third-generation semiconductor material offering advantages such as higher energy efficiency and reduced size compared with traditional silicon-based chips. It is widely used in devices such as chargers, 5G base stations, radar systems, military communications and aerospace applications. According to Innoscience’s website, the company is involved in the design, development and production of various types of GaN products, including integrated circuits, wafers and modules, serving applications across multiple sectors such as consumer electronics, LED lighting, data centres and new energy vehicles. Information about her childhood and early education is limited.

The U.S. has been an open society - available to all comers who show true allegiance to the United States - for over two centuries. This, however, has been long abused by a myriad of hustlers (like Ilhan Omar) and spies alike (from Russia, Iran, Qatar, China, et.al.). These people are fairly obvious ideological plants and no more American than Joe Stalin. Yet, they got in - and are laughing at American stupidity.

We let these people exploit our American system - and endanger the United States, as a country, in the process. We chose not to vet, or restrict these folks, back to where they came, an easily identifiable National Security threat.

Many U.S. citizens in our country are likely glad this occurs. Even assisting it. Thanks to egregious political policies (Neocon Wars), corporate slime bags and bought off judges that destructed American industry and the U.S. Constitution, working hand and hand to aid and comfort our enemies.

Add in the educational propaganda swallowed daily by many millions to hate their country, and countrymen alike. These too are people who don’t understand the principles at our founding and want the U.S.A. destroyed. Often, just because it exists.

Many CCP spies push hateful rhetoric, as Lawrence Sellin on Twitter notes often, but one is told to never ever criticize China by U.S. Media, that sucks at all framing of these issues.)

