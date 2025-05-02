I will be off this site for a while, as I navigate my move - while playing my Last Guy in a video game - out West. Thanks to various people for assisting in this departure from Indiana.

So, without further ado: Links and some ideas (below) on how to do OSINT.

Search: Legal Social Economic Corp Politics

https://pcl.uscourts.gov/pcl/index.jsf Create free account

https://opencorporates.com/ Create free account, International too

https://www.bizprofile.net/ny/new-york For NY Corporates

https://apps.dos.ny.gov/publicInquiry/ New York Corporations

https://dos.fl.gov/sunbiz/search/ Florida Corporations

International Data

https://data.imf.org/en/Datasets

https://data.imf.org/en

https://www.bis.org/ Bank of International Settlements Database

Corporate Documents Filed

https://www.sec.gov/search-filings

Money Trail of Politics, Lobbyists, NGOs, Grants, Analysis Tools

https://www.fec.gov/data/raising-bythenumbers/

https://www.opensecrets.org/

https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/

https://www.usaspending.gov/search

https://datarepublican.com/award_search/

People Say the Darnest Things

https://twitter.com/search-advanced?lang=en Twitter Search People

Energy

https://www.bts.gov/content/overview-us-petroleum-production-imports-exports-and-consumption-million-barrels-day Energy Database

https://lngallies.com/charts/ LNG Data

Free TV

https://tubitv.com/home

https://pluto.tv/ History channels

https://youtube.com/Search for old videos uploaded

https://rumble.com/ New media

https://fmovies.llc/movie Old and new movies, shows

https://www1.freemoviesfull.com/ Old and new movies, shows

Alternative Search Engines

Tools on content making

https://www.canva.com/ Create diagrams, videos, free account

https://cropcircleimage.online/ Good for pictures for insert

https://graphcommons.com/ Connections analysis, free account

https://beecut.com/trim-video-online Good for short clips

https://www.freeconvert.com/mp4-to-mp3 Podcast to Audacity

https://cloudconvert.com/mp4-to-mp3

https://audio.online-convert.com/convert/mp4-to-mp3

https://www.mapchart.net/world.html Create image maps & save as text files

File Creation for Uploads to Substack/Rumble

https://obsproject.com/ Download for free; record and broadcast

https://www.audacityteam.org/ Podcasts, audio fixing, mp3s

Video Download Links

https://savetwitter.net/en

https://twittervideodownloader.com/ Twitter videos

https://videodownloader.so/rumble-video-downloader

https://yt1ss.pro/eu158/ YouTube videos

https://ytbdownload.com/home/ YouTube videos

https://rumbledownloader.com/ Rumble videos

https://www.fdown.net/ Facebook videos

https://www.freeconvert.com/video-compressor

Shorten Links

https://tinyurl.com/ Customize Links

Archive

https://archive.is/ Articles that will be changed — MSM stealth edits

https://archive.org/ PDFs, Movies, Books, if a site is a PDF, use this to save

Basic Person Search (Not exhaustive)

https://www.searchpeoplefree.com/

https://www.peoplefinder.com/

https://www.intelius.com/search

https://rocketreach.co/ Emails, prior work history, like a LinkedIn)

Documents to Gather Up

± SEC Corporate filings

± Open Corporates Company ID (Addresses, Date filed)

± State Corporates (Delaware, Florida, NY, et.al. – Addresses, documents filed)

± Open Source Personal Addresses (Zillow, Home Sales, Apartments, Who & When)

± Corporate Websites, Target Entity or Person (Projects, Boards, Partnerships, Financials)

± Social Media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Truth, Gettr)

± Schools (Universities, High Schools, Enrolled, Worked at, Grants received)

± Government Entities (Agencies, Fed, Local)

± Phone Numbers (Corporate, Personal)

± Filings made from US House and Senate or other government body

± Government Grants to Entities

± Federal Election Commission – money donated to political PACs or people

± Non-government offices (banks, law firms, cutout businesses, LLCs)

± All Search/Wikipedia if a profile exist for person or corporation or NGO

± News Articles – connections – names, dates, organizations, industries, writers employed/used

± Blogs allegedly written by person or company

± Financials – 990s from NGOs, Corporations, Deals made

± Courts – PACER – Bankruptcies, Convictions, FED & State filings found

± Video: YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, Corporate, Social, Personal

± Conferences of Institutions, Money, Connection Events

± Pictures with people, locations, date confirmations

± Facial Recognition programs

± Other Sources (Emails & Texts, Interviews of Anonymous Sources)

Analysis

Diagram these connections – high level people in a network

Known power affiliations that are connected usefully

Banks, Law firms, Geography overlap

Money, Dates, Projects

Archive all data (PDF, or Archives online)

This is just a start. Happy Data Collecting!