I will be off this site for a while, as I navigate my move - while playing my Last Guy in a video game - out West. Thanks to various people for assisting in this departure from Indiana.
So, without further ado: Links and some ideas (below) on how to do OSINT.
Search: Legal Social Economic Corp Politics
https://pcl.uscourts.gov/pcl/index.jsf Create free account
https://opencorporates.com/ Create free account, International too
https://www.bizprofile.net/ny/new-york For NY Corporates
https://apps.dos.ny.gov/publicInquiry/ New York Corporations
https://dos.fl.gov/sunbiz/search/ Florida Corporations
International Data
https://data.imf.org/en/Datasets
https://www.bis.org/ Bank of International Settlements Database
Corporate Documents Filed
https://www.sec.gov/search-filings
Money Trail of Politics, Lobbyists, NGOs, Grants, Analysis Tools
https://www.fec.gov/data/raising-bythenumbers/
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/
https://www.usaspending.gov/search
https://datarepublican.com/award_search/
People Say the Darnest Things
https://twitter.com/search-advanced?lang=en Twitter Search People
Energy
https://www.bts.gov/content/overview-us-petroleum-production-imports-exports-and-consumption-million-barrels-day Energy Database
https://lngallies.com/charts/ LNG Data
Free TV
https://pluto.tv/ History channels
https://youtube.com/Search for old videos uploaded
https://rumble.com/ New media
https://fmovies.llc/movie Old and new movies, shows
https://www1.freemoviesfull.com/ Old and new movies, shows
Alternative Search Engines
Tools on content making
https://www.canva.com/ Create diagrams, videos, free account
https://cropcircleimage.online/ Good for pictures for insert
https://graphcommons.com/ Connections analysis, free account
https://beecut.com/trim-video-online Good for short clips
https://www.freeconvert.com/mp4-to-mp3 Podcast to Audacity
https://cloudconvert.com/mp4-to-mp3
https://audio.online-convert.com/convert/mp4-to-mp3
https://www.mapchart.net/world.html Create image maps & save as text files
File Creation for Uploads to Substack/Rumble
https://obsproject.com/ Download for free; record and broadcast
https://www.audacityteam.org/ Podcasts, audio fixing, mp3s
Video Download Links
https://twittervideodownloader.com/ Twitter videos
https://videodownloader.so/rumble-video-downloader
https://yt1ss.pro/eu158/ YouTube videos
https://ytbdownload.com/home/ YouTube videos
https://rumbledownloader.com/ Rumble videos
https://www.fdown.net/ Facebook videos
https://www.freeconvert.com/video-compressor
Shorten Links
https://tinyurl.com/ Customize Links
Archive
https://archive.is/ Articles that will be changed — MSM stealth edits
https://archive.org/ PDFs, Movies, Books, if a site is a PDF, use this to save
Basic Person Search (Not exhaustive)
https://www.searchpeoplefree.com/
https://www.intelius.com/search
https://rocketreach.co/ Emails, prior work history, like a LinkedIn)
Documents to Gather Up
± SEC Corporate filings
± Open Corporates Company ID (Addresses, Date filed)
± State Corporates (Delaware, Florida, NY, et.al. – Addresses, documents filed)
± Open Source Personal Addresses (Zillow, Home Sales, Apartments, Who & When)
± Corporate Websites, Target Entity or Person (Projects, Boards, Partnerships, Financials)
± Social Media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Truth, Gettr)
± Schools (Universities, High Schools, Enrolled, Worked at, Grants received)
± Government Entities (Agencies, Fed, Local)
± Phone Numbers (Corporate, Personal)
± Filings made from US House and Senate or other government body
± Government Grants to Entities
± Federal Election Commission – money donated to political PACs or people
± Non-government offices (banks, law firms, cutout businesses, LLCs)
± All Search/Wikipedia if a profile exist for person or corporation or NGO
± News Articles – connections – names, dates, organizations, industries, writers employed/used
± Blogs allegedly written by person or company
± Financials – 990s from NGOs, Corporations, Deals made
± Courts – PACER – Bankruptcies, Convictions, FED & State filings found
± Video: YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, Corporate, Social, Personal
± Conferences of Institutions, Money, Connection Events
± Pictures with people, locations, date confirmations
± Facial Recognition programs
± Other Sources (Emails & Texts, Interviews of Anonymous Sources)
Analysis
Diagram these connections – high level people in a network
Known power affiliations that are connected usefully
Banks, Law firms, Geography overlap
Money, Dates, Projects
Archive all data (PDF, or Archives online)
