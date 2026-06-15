The shorter and clearer video is below. Substack is playing games with this video.

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One is just assessing this video above.

Personal Note: I was never too involved or motivated about determining what others have about 9/11, until recently. As you may or may not know, I was in Marion County Indianapolis lock up (jail) on 9/11. It would be until July 22, 2003 before I “got released” and then I was on GPS monitoring at $12/day for the next 9 months. So my life was not as focused on 9/11 or the Iraq War as others during that time frame. Such is life.

Alex Brown was sold off to Banker’s Trust in 1997. Then, in part due to Long Term Capital Management (LTCM) and Russian bonds, Banker’s Trust was acquired by Deutsche Bank. LTCM general counsel then was Jim Rickards - shown in video below. (Interesting that.)

Our recent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was at Banker’s Trust in 1993-95. Undoubtedly some of the $875 million in underperforming derivatives/foreign exchange contracts were made on Powell’s watch regarding LTCM.

To the Epstein Files! Batman!

Determining what and when Epstein’s relationship with Alex Brown/Deutsche Bank could be enlightening. One knows, for a fact, Epstein had at least 7 Bear Stearns accounts for high level executives by 2001. This said, did he have Alex Brown/Deutsche Bank accounts prior to 9/11?

There is a reporting gap in his 99-2001 activities. Though one was able to garner May 2000 intel on JPMorgan, Bear Stearns & Liquid Funding Accounts. Epstein did heavy current and derivatives trading through Bear and JPMorgan. Below is a PDF mainly a stock trading file from 2001.

Efta00200003 Bear Stearns 2001 16.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02332458.pdf

What’s in a Location & Another BARR in the mix

In the video above it was mentioned the proximity to CIA HQ of Alex Brown. So I looked. This is true if DC was the originator of this insight. BUT, this was the more interesting find: 801 17th St NW Suite 310, Washington, DC 20006

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00094973.pdf

Epstein had significant interactions with the law firm Fried Frank & Harris et al involving his positions with Highbridge Capital and other accounts with JP Morgan Chase. Funny too how 4 weeks after Epstein is no longer with us in 2019, Epstein has a former legal representative (at Fried) running a pro-Epstein should- -keep-his-estate piece. The SUPER lawyer: Evan T. BARR!

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA02187367.pdf

Epstein relationships with Alex Brown, Fried/Frank, Deutsche Bank. And the former FED Chair was at Carlyle Group from 1997 to 2005, during Epstein’s heyday of trading before his March 2005 legal woes begun. (Click to get map)

Jerome Powell at Carlyle Group’s 1001 Penn Address? Isn’t that convenient?

EVAN T. BARR (I ain’t making this shit up!)

Evan, a former federal prosecutor in the SDNY , yep, you know the one, wrote a paper published in the New York LAW JOURNAL defending Epstein’s Estate. Evan BARR worked for Fried Fried & Harris - cozily nestled next to Alex Brown.

⬆⬆⬆ Oh, I worked for Epstein…there it is.

https://www.friedfrank.com/uploads/siteFiles/Publications/NYLJ09062019414566%20Fried.pdf

https://www.friedfrank.com/uploads/siteFiles/Publications/NYLJFriedFrank.pdf

Now you know as much as anyone about 9/11 Insider Trading and the potentiality that Jeffrey Epstein (close friends with Israeli Intelligence in Ehud Barak and one Robert Maxwell) might be very close to this bombshell. But given Epstein’s “work” - not impossible.

Epstein visited with future CIA Director at Steptoe & Johnson in 2014.