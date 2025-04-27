Initial 2025 takes : Shows hints of what triggered the counter reactions by China and European NATO. A strong pivot away from West NATO occurred through VP Nance’s speech in Europe. Greenland and Canada heated up into rhetoric battles over Trump’s U.S. geopolitical assessments and concerns. U.S. has a military presence in Greenland; Canada is being overrun with Chi Coms interfering in their country. Also: Watch Corbett Report on Mark Carney.

[I did not include TARIFFS in this paper. The economics piece was focused on industrial and infrastructure policy to realign Domestic goals and Allies.]

Included: a few summary sections below - the paper was 50 pages long. This is only about 20% of the analysis.

Reevaluation: Comes with the NEW INTEL that shows what other actors are doing. (I shared the high-concept particulars of the plan in mid-November 2024 with incoming Trump administration on X, with rough financials.)

Executive Summary

The main geopolitical objective sought is to align Russia back to the West while decoupling her from China in a manner that benefits her and the United States. To reduce conflict vectors in Eastern Europe, Central America and the Middle East, regularly ripe for destabilization, through building trade bonds with the United States and Russia alike, while reducing China’s access. Re-buttress U.S. relationships with the Quad countries[i] while maintaining a pro-growth economy for each of them. Other highly important goals are to extend the longevity of U.S. world reserve currency status, foster relationships with trade and infrastructure policy, and reignite U.S. manufacturing prowess (off energy, ship building[ii], robotics, AI, and national security initiatives). The Marshall Plan post-World War II was highly successful at that 4th Turning.[iii] This 4th Turning needs similar actions to halt U.S. decline and thwart CCP aggression.[iv] (Policy: Bring Russia in. Keep Western Europe out. Bring China down.)

[i] These are Japan, South Korea, Australia and India.

[ii] https://www.heritage.org/defense/commentary/philly-shipyards-transformation-how-hanwhas-investment-driving-us-navy-readiness

[iii] https://history.state.gov/milestones/1945-1952/marshall-plan

[iv] https://www.amazon.com/Fourth-Turning-American-Prophecy-Rendezvous/dp/0767900464

Timeline (Sample)

Note on below project management (rough draft): I can see reasons for never supporting the International Criminal Court. Giving the ICC support on legal efforts, helps the globalists along on their quest. This said, until the Neocons and extreme Zionists pay for their crimes, geopolitical chaos will continue. Someone substantial has to go to prison for their lies that cost millions lives.

European Analysis

The current nexus in Western Europe is populated with authoritarian and censorious puppets purposefully groomed at the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Forum, while both over and underestimated by the same turn, has over 1,100 global corporations that pay for the privilege to come to Davos and opine about the future of the world.[i] Politicians, bureaucrats, bankers and “thought” leaders show up to publicly decry how common folks should be respectful and submissive to their visions, shared by nearly all of them. While in their private conversations one is left to wonder if these “leaders” even desire the majority of Humanity to exist at all; or transition humanity to a merger of man-machine-AI towards their fevered desires for a Trans-humanistic future by 2045 at the latest. (That is one generation away.)

Underlying this Transhumanism-AI-Robotics hustle though is merely a desire for population reduction and control; removal of human rights (ONE HEALTH/WHO under the umbrella at the UN); and 24-7 monitoring of all human activity through government agencies, banking, social media, multi-national corporations, media, think tanks, academia and guised as well through a network of NGOs tying in frameworks of information control, censorship and “escalation tickets” to label outspoken people as criminals for their critiques of one’s government, other governments, or key power players in the overall Western Civilization nexus. Other human activities are in the hopper for top-down management at a scale that needs people to be dumbed down and distracted while the cage or prison of ultimate control is built. The CCP built the first operating prototype of this human control grid with a social credit score to manage the malcontents created by it.

The Western version is a sprawling control apparatus and is often labeled as: The Deep State, The BLOB, The Swarm[ii], the Military Industrial Complex, or Intelligence Networks such as 5 Eyes (US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia). In operation, these organisms of power link together – it is not hard to create a worldwide network of actors with the internet’s prowess (just the need to control the communications channels’ encryption) – and most of us can easily interact with key persons and appendages inside this BLOB or Swarm. These technocratic BLOB folks prefer this relationship so as to build out computational models of our behavior, train up AI, and otherwise, know their host well enough to engage in the parasitic attachment. This is to keep the host (the common people) alive while this BLOB feeds off the people until better hosts are manufactured and made available – that’s Transhumanism and AI combined in ongoing and improving iterations.

This aside is to rightly call out The Great Reset for exactly what it is: a desire to seize ultimate power off the decay and decline in the West.

This aside is to rightly call out The Great Reset for exactly what it is: a desire to seize ultimate power off the decay and decline in the West. To strip the (final?) human-only generation of their rights while moving towards a mechanistic future built off the last bit of human capacity to add to that grandiose dream of AI-Robotic sentient beings with superiority to all Humankind, but for the selected few. This obsession was triggered by an end-state to the U.S. currency’s viability – fractional banking, Ponzi schemes and consumer saturation – which means debts are unserviceable and world war is inevitable. And the need for people will be less as the need for AI-robots increases many fold. This lay at the heart of why Taiwan’s conquest by China – as the world’s top Nano chip producer (TSMC)[iii] – may determine the future of humanity.

The United States can foil this plan. But only if it addresses its internal social problems and the externalization of Washington, D.C.’s BLOB/Swarm/Military/Intel fails that created dire situations across the world. Else, the remainder of the 21st Century may find the North American continent conquered by a blend of AI-Trans-human foot soldiers at the control of Chinese-speaking overlords that have achieve their ends the world over. Europe will be subsumed easily into the mix – while their oligarchs are betrayed by the CCP’s final revenge for the humiliation had in the 19th Century Opium Wars.

[i] https://www.weforum.org/partners/#search

[ii]

[iii] https://www.insidermonkey.com/blog/5-biggest-nanotechnology-companies-in-the-world-1094572/5/

Middle East Analysis

The Middle East is extraordinarily complex and shifts often with the change of merely one leader, whether in the United States or among these key nation-states. The centuries-old power struggle ties to resources, religion, and rights as they pertain to their populations under foot. No sooner a conflict cools off; another will fire up, much hotter usually, to take its place. The militant factions that overlay this region migrate from country to country; often span several countries at once; work in concert to raise tensions to garner attention; and have arm themselves with high-and-low tech weaponry acquired across eras from the West and more presently, BRICS+ participants. The key players in this region (in order of importance):

1. Saudi Arabia

2. Israel

3. Iran

4. Syria

5. Iraq

6. Qatar

7. Egypt

8. Jordan

9. Palestine

10. UAE

11. Yemen

12. Djibouti

13. Eritrea

14. Lebanon

15. Kuwait

But this list oversimplifies diplomacy. Dealing only with state actors ignores the plethora of guns for hire. The terrorists BLOCS that underpin the violence in the region, undermining its stability, are backed by state actors with vengeful agendas to destruct either their neighbor’s social progress or offline their petroleum or liquefied natural gas profits. The United States is not without a direct (and complicit or criminal part) in this terrorist–addled region. (We fuel up most conflicts.)

The linchpin to peace in the region comes down to the alignment of Saudi Arabia, Israel-Palestinian area, Egypt, Sudan and Yemen.

This is due to their geographic control into the Suez Canal. While Iran, Iraq, UAE and Qatar are major petroleum, LNG, military armaments and infrastructure development players, their production of oil and LNG can only flow through the Suez Canal at the mercy of geographic controllers over the Red Sea. (NATO-aligned states added substantial costs to go around the Cape of Good Hope[i] after the October 7, 2023 attacks. Due, in part, to Yemen’s Houthis renewed terrorist activities.[ii],[iii] Iran’s close relationship with Yemen has made this their go-to move to retaliate against the U.S./NATO. This too explains numerous pipelines and BRI development projects across the region (by BRICS+, China, et.al).[iv])

[i] https://x.com/xruiztru/status/1761285329338699780

[ii] https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/top-us-general-laments-failure-anti-houthi-operations-urges-expanse

[iii] https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-backed-houthis-we-are-now-direct-conflict-us-uk

[iv] https://sputnikglobe.com/20221124/iran-claims-chabahar-port-crucial-for-completion-of-instc-1104658995.html

Central America Analysis

To the present day, with obvious failed-states causing chaos, creating world-altering threats and driving local calamities, the United States must address these threats immediately upon Trump’s assumption of the Presidency. The U.S. has been attacked by a criminal operation hitherto imaginable – conspired and operated by its own governmental agencies, well-funded NGOs and supported by its former U.S. Presidents through Welcome.US.[i],[ii] From Venezuelan criminal gangs (Tren de Aragua) taking over apartments complexes in multiple states (Colorado, Illinois, Texas, New York) to a Haitian man driving without a valid U.S. license and later convicted of vehicular homicide of child on his way to school, this reflects tragically just how a mass invasion impacted an Ohio town and extrapolates to the country at-large. These are the visible signs of a far more distressing and well-guised crisis: human and child trafficking.[iii],[iv] NGOs like MVM, acquired over $1 billion in grants (2021-2023) to move “unaccompanied minors” around the country during the Biden Administration.[v], [vi]

[i] https://welcome.us/who-we-are/our-leadership

[ii] https://www.state.gov/state-department-collaboration-with-welcome-us/

[iii] https://insightcrime.org/news/tren-de-aragua-controls-destiny-migrants-venezuela-chile/

[iv] https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/courts/2024/05/01/ohio-school-bus-crash-death-haitian-immigrant-manslaughter/73531021007/

[v] https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_AWD_75ACF122C00004_7590_-NONE-_-NONE-

[vi] https://www.usaspending.gov/recipient/79264273-149e-8ef6-92fd-e87fa83f9ca6-C/all

Asian Analysis

Resistance and Roadblock to Project Triumph

To succeed in Project Triumph, one will have to overcome heavy resistance across a plethora of institutions and nation-states. These forces will use militant propaganda to make all parties impacted as victims of any Trump administration initiative and policy. These forces are committed to chaos and death – it is their routine plan to use misery to make money. Whereas, this drastic shift to actually stabilize regions, create buffer zones, address crime directly, utilize natural resources under foot, appropriately, is a return to the Marshall Plan concept deployed in post-war Europe and Japan successfully.

The geopolitical bounds the United States should be honoring, specifically our own, has not been done. Feckless leaders and globalist policies are the root cause of a host of issues (jobs, migration, security, fiscal responsibility, social stability). Notable the failed-states listed are not without need for re-engineering of their localities. The failed-states discussed are: lawless; chaotic; and/or “at war.” Wars escalating into an all-encompassing world war would plausibly end humanity.

In Western Europe lay dogmas and belief systems that exploit the United States for security while operating to destruct its protector by a thousand cuts. The leadership, such as it is, has a remarkable ability to gaslight and blame-shift all responsibility off themselves. The intel-media nexus across the West has operated to mass form their populations to fear Trump and Putin and a host of ideas that were, just a generation or two ago, benign and logical policy positions. With 2008 Great Financial Crisis (GFC) and the 2014 Ukrainian Coup by the CIA, the usage of military-grade propaganda has escalated in Western Media outlets, overtly so with the 2020 COVID pandemic of political nonsense and authoritarian overreaches. These tactics were deemed necessary to counteract populist sentiments, revelations (Wikileaks) and refutations of globalist policies. (Narrative changes post-GFC: financial computer models that were sold as solid were exposed as faulty or based off fraudulent behaviors while the next big things were immediately sold: Big Data/AI/4TH Industrial Revolution.)

The frightening reality is: the Western elite (bureaucrats, plutocrats, technocrats (BPT)) have chosen their 5th Generation Warfare measures to erode the last vestiges of democracy and republicanism for various goals and reasons. One primary goal is to install their one-world governance off Technocracy, Censorship[i] and Militant Control of their populations, using a Chinese model, tested out post-GFC. Secondly, the BPT in charge are afraid of the population revolting and seeking out justice on the less-than-talented BPT people. Third, the freedom gutting of the West comes right as the dwindling resources in Europe and the overt political desire to reduce native populations by stress, famine, civil wars and mortal injury from biological-medical interventions are exposed. Lastly, and tied to the first goal, is the monetary system (U.S. Reserve Currency) is failing under enormous debt loads that resulted from a Fiat-Ponzi scheme based of ever growing credit bubble. The Global South (or BRICS+) met in October 2024 to hammer out their future monetary system desires – and how it will interoperate in their authoritarian-led systems.

The roadblocks are (not exhaustive):

Federal Institutions across Europe and United States (CIA, State, NIAID, MI5/6, EU, and countless NGOs)

Mainstream Media (Propaganda Arm of the One-World Government)

Banking and Plutocratic people (Invested in Wars and Chaos)

Geopolitical rivals (BRICS+) and supposed allies (Western NATO)

Corporations full bought into ESG (The BlackRock nexus)

International bodies (UN, WHO, WEF, BIS) located in Switzerland

Political BLOCS in USA and Europe

The Failed-States themselves (Ukraine, Syria, Haiti, Israel-Palestine,

[i] https://x.com/thackerpd/status/1848755452667924625

International Criminals to Be Arrested

