DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tootslilfighter's avatar
Tootslilfighter
4hEdited

Coincidentally yesterday I watched a YouTube documentary on DNA and the Jews. The only close populations are not where you would expect to find them. DNA from the time of the exodus from Egypt- 3% as of ancient v. current day, zero evidence of a long term exile in Egypt. DNA from the time of the Babylonian exile- the same as the DNA from ancient and modern DNA, 3%, incidental contact at best but clearly a documented historical event. The only close connections were found in the Yemeni, Kurdish and European communities.

Now let’s talk about the DNA record from the “Caanites” going back 10,000 years and spoiler alert- there’s a current day DNA match of 60-70% of the relevant haplo group. Now let’s talk about the Middle East- the DNA genome matches with current day Yemenis and its in excess of 50%. Then we examine the European Jewry, there for literally a thousand years documented- 40% matching DNA sequences with the rest belonging to the Steppe invaders who basically became the masters of the continent and displaced all but a small number of the existing male population. So far the European migration has only found 4 female lines, so…. they carry some kind of genetic mutation that affects? Blood? I’m too lazy to dig but it’s something common in their population and well documented- I think I’m having a senior moment of a simple mental block, same result.

In summary, Jews are the genetic descendants of the Caanites, not a separate entity and that explains the archaeological evidence in clear obvious facts. The perps are once again clinging to the self created illusion of victim hood. The reason is clear because the Caanites relished in child sacrifice and god knows what other atrocities they committed.

Any and all sympathy I ever mistakenly had for them is gone entirely and I’m still processing how I felt about everything now. The fact that they were booted from at least 130 countries makes perfect sense now

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Powers
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture