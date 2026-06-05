One has seen My America disappear over the past four decades. Truth is: it was already infected at the Federal level with a warmongering Neocon poison and renowned mobster-like-cronyism in the Democrat–dominated metro areas. While parts of the same political bird, each buzzards over a different corpus of corruption. The mechanism – the long march through the institutions – was or is, invariably, dominated above by the kleptocratic bureaucrats, technocrats and plutocrats, usually predominated by a specific profile that is part genetic, part nepotistic and part ideological. If you notice too long, one is anti-Semitic by the measure of an Ashkenazi Jewish sect in the place labeled Israel since 1948; if you delve into the chief proponents of AI and Datacenters, overlapping and financing the same Zionistic group; and lastly, as such criticism is allowed by the 1st Amendment – if these people were doing these projects legally and rationally to improve society, they would have no issues – but as we are growingly aware, this pairing (Israel, AI & Datacenters) are criminally linked back to the Epstein Files, so they are not afforded the right to rule and decree any restrictions on others’ liberties AT ALL. Their criminality mounts daily, and the toll it takes on Americans, our cousins in Western Civilization, and those that prefer a world of peace, prosperity and properly ordered societies, not controlled by a single race, religion, creed, sex or other outward identity markers, rather, by motivation, innovation and moderation towards a sane planet, cannot be ignored, nor left to the psychopathic devices of The Epstein Class.

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Anti-Zionist

The ones that operated the 1st Israeli Project are not the Jews of the Old Testament. Certainly not adherent to the teachings by the “King of the Jews”, a label of derision, applied to Jesus Christ of Nazareth. The current batch connected to Israel (and their dual citizenships) are chameleons and charlatans – by genetics and creed alike – and have no more right to further alter that which was indeed forcefully carved out by their aligned moneychangers (Rothschild) and an old dying Empire (British) during the wind down of the 1st World War and completed shortly after the close out of 2nd World War. Those Ashkenazi Jews along with other radical sects have a visibly confirmed morality that is vapid, self-absorbed and forever scheming, built on a mountain of lies and half-truths, delivered via the intel-media industrial complex in ways that would make even Goebbels blush. (Never mind that the Master of Propaganda, Edward Bernays (Jewish) was lauded; or his double uncle (Sigmund Freud) were perverting the socio-economic landscape of America and Europe through their meddlesome actions. This also occurred through infiltrating men that desired Marxism to take hold in America – the Frankfurt School – represented by Weil, Adorno, Marcuse, Reich, et.al. Profiled as: affluently placed Jews in academia seeking to install Socialism worldwide.)

The charlatan’s motivations too were carried out through a millennia of financial usury at the edges of all wars and cultural bloodletting as their preferred model to “reset the world” at the end of each fiat monetary cycle particularly across Empires/Countries over the last 450 plus years. When social stability became impossible as the graft and excesses of the “elite” ruling classes engaged in conquests, or “empire management” failures, further nasty deeds were required to erase debts, acquire resources, and reshape the World Map as modern banking (Medici, 1397 to Amsterdam, 1609) aligned to corporations (East India, 1600). Through it all, the beating heart of slavery, collateral – total control of a piece of human property – ties to burgeoning contract laws and the banking cartels through political institutional appeals to have “free trade” – or rather: more intense exploitation. As technology allowed, their perfected collateral mechanisms has allowed more and more power consolidation during each run of the 4th Turning. While “classic” slavery meant a physical torture, a binding, a hobbling of the human spirit, to get one to submit and do as “they were told”, this was carried out – logistically by prominent European Jews (Gradis, Franks) in banking/trading and Gentiles alike (alignment to profit and power motivates many – irreligious and lacking of any moral spirit). As Marco De Wit noted:

With his many dynastic and business connections David Gradis had now an international network of important Jewish families. “Besides David Gradis’ personal friends from Bordeaux and Paris, his relations and correspondents extended from Bordeaux and Bayonne (Delcampo, Salzedo brothers, Jacob Alexandre) to Dublin (Jean Drouilhet whose son was his clerk), passing through Paris (the bankers Fromaget, Gaslebois, Claude Heuscli ), London (Silva junior, Elias Depas, Jean and Jacob Mendès da Costa), Amsterdam (Joseph Peixotto, banker, and Daniel Balguerie) and Hamburg ( Pierre Boué ) [ 7 ] .”1 (Emphasis added) Plaque on participation of the Gradis family in the slave trade Goree Island While many Sephardic families like the Mendez became Marranos ( secret Jews outwardly practicing Christianity ) to trade more freely, the Gradis family stubbornly remained Jewish. Together with other Jewish and Marrano families, they successfully pressured Louis XV to allow Jews to reside and trade in Bordeaux as Jews. This was achieved in 1723, although Jews were still officially barred from living in the colonies.

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Several iterations of this 4th turning cycle have occurred in America, and we now see the enslavement embedded deep in technology that people are told they “must have” to be able to work, to own property, to travel, to communicate, to acquire goods and services, to be “normal”, but is never quite perfected to one’s usage of democracy (of voting) for leaders. (Not that voting changes the trajectory of overt sins – as bureaucrats and technocrats – rule the politicians via RICE methodology for the ongoing plutocrats’ 4th industrial revolution designs.)

Even under the auspices of removing enslavement or ties to an Empire – such as the American Colonists undertook – those came with the regrettable inability to settle out enslavement at the Country’s founding by accord. Little to our own personal shock, America was still enslaved, by Jewish interests (a European banking empire of renowned, the Rothschilds, entered the Epstein Class chat) albeit a hugely profitable one for the earliest colonists and citizens of the new United States who went ahead and developed Westward – at the loss of Tribes of people, less technologically advanced. (Done 150 years ago at the cusp of the Industrial Revolution.)

Remarkably banking in America was then decentralized generally to each State, payments were to be made in gold and silver (Article 1, Section 10), and the country prospered as it grew tremendously in scope. (Land Purchases made from those same Europeans – that held land claims where the Tribes were are the primary faulty party, if one understands American expansionism. France and Russian Empire sold – a collateral (an asset) – that was not in their right to sell. Or was it? The Louisiana Purchase and Alaska (Seward’s Folly) were owned by the Brits and Russians. Other annexations came through squabbles with Spain, Mexico over Texas et.al., and Florida via Adams-Onís Treaty of 1819.)

When President Jackson paid off the National Debt in January 1835 – was that lauded appropriately by his political peers or opponents? No. Thereafter, an assassination attempt (a mere 22 days later – akin to Kennedy’s demise) and economic turmoil arose – as our British cousins were again trying to re-secure their collateral via debt entrapments and advantaging their positions off weak men that sought fortunes through scams and hustles.

Andrew Jackson: the only President that got to Zero National Debt

From that point in 1835 to 1913, boom busts were routinely endured by The People. A Civil War was fought over more than making all humans free from the physical bondage and to not be merely collateral (asset) of a farmer. (Many of whom were affluent Jewish slave owners in the South, though likely pretending to be Christian.) The British wanted the United States severed apart and schemed with the South; the Russians were aligned to the North, sending two naval fleets, to assist in maintaining the Union of the States. While Lincoln was no angel, the country came back together and grew to house 48 separate States – and was the most dominate trade exporter in the world from 1870s until the early 2000s. Prior to 1913, tariffs were applied – government, though growing – was a far cry from its present state (agencies of a certain vintage) – about 90% less agencies in existence.

Government grows correlates well with corruption

This detour is not by accident. It is to say – if there is a root cause – and there always is – to why the present day has $340 trillion in world debt, multiple resource wars (involving 2 Jewish-led heads of state), and divide-n-rule tactics (across the spectrum of differences of identity, opinion and class). It plays into “A GREAT RESET” for The Chosen Few through fueling BRICS towards digital monetary reset. (China, in the BRICS, had their Jewish family – The Sassoons, “The Rothschilds of the East” – that profited greatly in the 19th Century off the Opium Wars).

Meanwhile, the Common American People will have to suffer from AI Slop and DATACENTER Flops. (This extends to European follies as well – our common brethren – who are seeing their societies wrecked also by The Chosen Few. The same Jewish-led organizations – like UNHRA and HIAS are not without the Chosen Few doing their “migrants as an invasion force” social disruptions.)

Some have called this just “mutually aligned interests” (Carlin), or “complexes of power” (Dixon), that interoperate to maneuver the world to their wealth and lustful desires, either by: coercive force, social, financial, media, environment and biological engineering or surveillance and technological control mechanisms in concert with the prior methods listed. Much more technically: a 5 th Generation Unrestricted Warfare on Humanity to re-enslave all but the Chosen Few (who agree on most things; but quibble only over the VIG.)

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AI, ROI, ROT COM Bubble

Sometimes, others are far better at making the case than one can write – or research – and merely mimic their words expressed better and with more detail than one can just put together into an already very long post. One however can add visuals to express what those voices – who provided the base data – into the argument that gives more credence to the reality seen on the ground or in the cloud of the Epstein Class.

Recently, Ed Zitron, analyzed on Bloomberg the profitability and ROI case for Artificial Intelligence at the moment. He is an industry analyst – not a shill or supporter merely because it is new, cool or alters the entire military world. (Which it can be all three of those – from the long-form videos made, the speed of calculation and compute, to the lethality of AI-driven platforms (Palantir’s Gotham) deployed – now – buttressed by U.S. and Israeli government contracts.)

Here’s a few of Ed’s thoughts (transcribed):

“I think the winner is Jensen Huang and the winner is the construction firms who have got prepaid for all the data center construction. Maybe Sam Altman and Dario Amadei who have become billionaires through this. But when it comes to the actual businesses, you can’t find anyone who can measure the ROI because you can’t do it. So when it comes down to the model companies themselves, they’re horrifyingly, horrifyingly unprofitable. I think OpenAI lost like 20-something billion dollars last year. Anthropic’s probably not far behind this.”

[Interviewer #2]: “We don’t have access to their books because they’re private companies but once they file for an IPO…”

“And that’s the thing, when we see these S1s, I think it’s going to be kind of a massacre because I think that people have this view that these companies are becoming more profitable or even have a path to profitability and they don’t.”

[Interviewer #2: discussing Amazon’s trajectory to profitability.]

“But the thing with Amazon is between 2003 and 2017, Amazon Web Services, actually all Amazon CapEx, was around $57 billion normalized for inflation.”

Interviewer #2: “Between that whole time?”

“In that entire time, and they were cash flow positive in nine [2009, meaning it took six years to get there]. The classic thing with the dot-com reconciliation thing, things went poorly, but after that, there was useful infrastructure. No such story exists here.” Paraphrasing Zitron, the GPUs, especially AI ones, have very few other use cases and the AI Datacenters will cost as much to complete with rack models that will use just as much electricity as they will 10 years from now. “…We are talking about an industry that has absorbed over a trillion dollars in the last three years, the media attention from everyone, and these continual stories about the magic of AI. But when you say, hey, is it making any money? They go, oh, no. Oh, we couldn’t possibly. We don’t do that yet. But don’t worry. Uber lost a lot of money. Uber burned about $32 billion, which is less than half of what Anthropic has raised in the last six months.” Share

Interviewer #1: “I think it’s safe to say there’s a lot of smart investors are in this. Smart companies are in it, right? Who are, who, I mean, pick your big hyperscaler…”

“So I have this theory called the rot com bubble, which is the hyperscalers are out of hyper growth ideas. We haven’t had a new iPhone. We haven’t had a new cloud computing. We haven’t really had a new platform that would turn into the next $100 billion [which use to be big], the next Google search or Amazon Web Services. So they thought that large language models were going to be the panacea, that they were going to be creators of API growth, that they were going to be the new infrastructure play, load up the GPUs, sell access to everyone. The problem is no one checked to make sure any of this was profitable. And we still don’t know if GPU Compute is actually margin positive, which is crazy considering the amount of money going into it. And when we look at the companies that actually are selling it, Coreweave, for example, they burn billions of dollars, 20-something billion dollars worth of CapEx this year, about the same amount in debt, and their customers are NVIDIA, OpenAI through Google, OpenAI through Microsoft, and Meta, who does not have an AI strategy. It’s very strange, like that Twilight Zone episode with the scary child. We’re all trying to pretend that Meta actually has a plan here. They don’t have one.”

Zitron mentions a key marker tied both to the investor and the customer:

“…I mean the whole ROI conversation. That is a result of most people experiencing AI via subscriptions that are subsidized, meaning you can burn anywhere from $3 to $13.50 for every dollar of your subscription. So people don’t know how much this stuff actually costs, and they are investing and believing in it and creating workflows around it based on services they likely cannot afford long term.”

Ed wrote in June 2024, what all of us are thinking about – and – unfortunately, it gets worse than his sharp analysis then.

We were told that NFTs would replace physical, tangible collectibles. That cryptocurrency would replace regular money, while also emancipating consumers from unstoppable market forces like inflation, as well as the rent-seeking middlemen that take a cut of every purchase made with a credit or debit card. And yet, the actual services championing these arguments didn’t really seem to do anything or improve our lives in any meaningful way.We were told that our futures were in the metaverse, and that we’d live in this interconnected ‘new internet,’ yet what we actually got was an extremely wonky virtual reality space that Mark Zuckerberg somehow burned $36 billion to make.

Datacenters, 401K & Pensions

Like above, others are way ahead of the curve – and see this particular grift and mal-investment, paired along with AI – for what it is on many levels. Why not create even more of a long-term financial disaster and acquire and destroy lands (terraforming) together? Why not get retirees to pony up for the private credit debacle and bailout behemoths like Blackrock? And why not pay off – people named Fink, Ellison, Altman, Zuckerberg, Schwarzman, Rubenstein, Wexner, Apollo (formerly Leon Black’s firm), et.al. – with AI/Datacenter hustles and cons set up by Trump’s entry into the White House.

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Larry Fink was recently in Texas. Fink is both the head of the largest AUM company in the world (topping $14 trillion) and the co-chair of the World Economic Forum (where over 25% of the world’s assets and gross revenues yearly meet up to decide how to get all us commoners to submit to the former chair Klaus Schwab’s Utopian visioning of a Dystopian world reset project). Fink slithering out to talk to the plebes tells you something: one, he has a boss - or complex to answer to ; and two, he is desperate to get your last nickel to bail out the financial industrial complex (FIC) through pitching investment in large AI/Datacenters.

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“We can get more and more Americans to think about growing with the United States. We will have far than enough money to invest in this infrastructure. But as the governor was talking about, the need for electrons is growing every day. Some of these, you know, if we’re going to be the leader in technology, which we are, if we are going to be the leader in AI, which we presently are, it’s just going to require trillions of dollars of investments. And if we don’t invest in it, China will be the global leader in this. And so to me, it’s not whether. This is a must. And if you think about how that translates, it translates into a more dynamic economy. We need the United States economy to grow at over 2%. We need the U.S. economy to grow at 3%, especially with the growing deficits the federal government has. And so much of this money, not just the private sector, is going to be coming from the private sector, from savings accounts, from pension accounts, from insurance companies, and on and on and on. The whole world is in need of improving the infrastructure.”

Who is this WE he speaks of? As if he would even want to know your name.

Fink’s Blackrock was the main driver behind ESG and DEI combined. The environmental financial windfall off government subsidizing builds of failing windmills, solar panels, electric cars (with batteries made in China) and now, LNG hustles. All the while, ignoring significant power infrastructure (nuclear) as the Chinese have 37 active nuclear plants under construction and dominate the world with coal plants (Hell be damned if CO2 emissions are an issue for them). Meanwhile, the U.S. is 44 Nuclear Plants short to power up the Datacenter build out these delusional (often Jewish financiers, like Fink and Milken) people are contemplating. Much akin to going to war with Iran with no exit strategy – and placing the Greater Israeli Project #2 ahead of the American People.

But back to these Datacenters which are like Aircraft Carriers. Enormously expensive, time consuming, short-usage case, sitting ducks, a prime military target for China and others to neutralize. (Fink was worried a $30,000 drone launched by a domestic malcontent would damage his $25-75 Billion Datacenters.) Tiffany Cianci appeared on Alex Jones to discuss this multi-trillion dollar hustle.

All 401ks are currently at risk because Trump passed an executive order back in October that he said was democratizing access to investment in the United States. This was lobbied for, for a decade by private equity and no president was willing to do it, including Trump, in his first term. He said it was lunacy and he refused, by the way. And once the crypto bros joined forces with him, he capitulated and he did it. Well, so on this other side, we have this executive order that was passed back in October. That executive order was pitched to the American people as giving them access to the Billionaires Club. We’re giving you access to the big money, the big access, the big gambles, but the big rewards, your 401Ks, you’re in the cool kids club now. What he never said in that executive order is you could always invest in private equity. You could always invest in private credit. You could always invest your 401K in crypto. You just never did because the fee structure is so high, it’s impossible for you to make money. Okay, without spending between a minimum $3 million on the best performing portfolios and more likely $10 million on the lower performing portfolios, right? Which no one does that in a 401k. You do that in larger investment mechanisms. But unless you’re spending millions of dollars, the fees are so high that you cannot make money. And prior to this, you could always invest that way if you wanted to. But if your fund manager did it, and each time your fund manager did it, what happened was they ended up losing entire groups of people’s wealth. And you and all of those people formed a class action and you filed something called an ARISA lawsuit. ARISA lawsuits are managed by the Department of Labor, okay? And these ARISA lawsuits would come and every single time that a fund manager badly invested your money with private equity. They would come in and you would file a class action and that fund manager would have to make your 401k hole. And that fear was sufficient to stop them from making reckless bets with your money. It created safety, it created security, long-term growth strategies and a mechanism by which you could hold them accountable. And you are no longer able to hold them accountable when they invest your money in these 401ks and your 401ks your pensions into these private equity and private credit markets which are in a bubble. That is bursting in real time. That is begging for a bailout right now of 12 trillion dollars. Well conveniently right now in dry powder available in the 401k structures there’s about 12.8 trillion dollars available. And so as long as they pass this rule, your 401k is going to be free range for these billionaires to get bailed out of their own bad investments. The same investments that Harvard and Yale have pulled out of, the same bad investments that JP Morgan just cut off lending to, the same bad investments that at Blue Owl, at BlackRock, at Blackstone have had to now halt withdrawals because there’s a run on the banks because they’re all bad investments in, wait for it, data centers.

Not A Luddite: A Rational Person Who Investigates & Determines the Angle

One did not get all anti-Ziony overnight. It started, most likely, in the weeks after October 7, 2023. I had a long discussion with several people on Discord that night. Among them, we at least could be civil. But the attack was in question.

How did it take 6 hours for Israel to respond? Why had their surveillance – known throughout the world as top tier – gone so awry? Who stood down the military response? Many more questions can be listed, but the point was some of us – or maybe just me – began to question that like another event, 22 years earlier, in 9/11.

I had long dismissed as well placing Jews at the forefront of any conspiracy or sinister revenge plan. Partly due to having a mixed-up religious childhood. (A hardcore, hypocritical Fundamentalist father versus a Catholic mother. Lucky for me the Catholic mother had a strong jaw and unconquerable will. My father, only seen once from 1983 forward, wrote and sent a novella about Jews and Christians coming together in End Days harmony. And the Muslims were a topic too, circa 2004/5, that got him going in our 2nd to last phone call. The last one was me telling him my mother died. That call lasted 3 minutes.)

But, it was not me that paid the ultimate price, that others would, for speaking out about the October 7th intrigues. Where yes, 1,000 plus Israeli citizens perished. But like 9/11, were they just a brutal means towards a financially and territorially advantageous end for Israel’s government led by Benjamin Netanyahu?

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Charlie Kirk started to question this event – before, and even in the wake of, the first Iran attacks in June 2025 – and by September 11th, Kirk was gone from the Earth. Seems Kirk touched his donors, the Jew Crew, too close to their ideology.

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Ever since that moment, the J-Crew has worked overtime to snatch up media properties (CBS/Paramount), buy off conservative influencers, kick out “MAGA” malcontents (as they see them) in Joe Kent, Greene, and Massie. Their heated war rhetoric and threats on ordinary Americans mount daily. It is almost as if these rabid Jews (many have no faith – being converts or Atheists as Kirk noted) have something to hide and something worse in store for anyone not on their bandwagon.

It was if: a mask came off. As if “they” (the Jew Crew) knew they had to stifle any rhetoric and narcissistically project onto others their own agenda for extreme violence.

I normally don’t care what your faith is, or where you work, or how much coin you have jingling in your pockets or banks. But when you peacock aloud your supremacy on faith, remind me of how powerful (and victimized, don’t forget that never ending positioning for moral superiority) and flaunt your unending supply of fiat dollars to buy up the rest of the United States land, water, and airwaves, AND ADDITIONALLY, want to control U.S. foreign policy through a FUSION with U.S. ARMED FORCES (which I served in for a short while), I take FUCKING NOTICE OF THAT.

So I put together data on the EPSTEIN CLASS these last few months. Many of the actors in front of us are Epstein’s closest pals. Even people you don’t know about – but are at the heights of finance at BlackRock, for instance.

L-R: Ye Jianming, Hunter Biden’s partner, Leon Black, Epstein, Scott Kapnick (Blackrock), Jes Staley (JPM/Barclays), Eva & Cellina Dubin (Glenn Dubin)

(Above: Included in Vol 2: Teacher, Trader, Swindler, Epstein, delayed release)

I see their urgency to install in a SOCIAL CREDIT SYSTEM aka A PRISON SYSTEM from which I will suffer greatly, especially now that I have written this.

I don’t shut up. I have the right to express myself under the 1st Amendment. Far too many are compliant little sheep that will protect the worst people because they avoid “conflicts.” Well, that’s their prerogative. I am pot committed to speak my mind and annoy the EPSTEIN CLASS to no end.

I don’t like others using United States Citizens as someone to piss on and tell them its raining. To say we don’t matter as much as Israel’s “right” to exist or to keep Iran from a “nuke.” Whatever right Israel had – they morally erased in quick time since Kirk died. As for Iran, it seems a lot like Iraq, except for the Q, weirdly.

This sentiment even goes for the potential whack jobs that seemingly can’t fight for the country as much as they fight against it. But one can’t blame them with all the propaganda they’ve imbibed. (I have as well – and well, it hurts to admit how wrong one was.)

The AI & Datacenters only reinforces this “Anti” positioning. The buzzards circling around the carcass of the United States are truly a sight to behold. And they got their RICE man in at 1600 Penn making bloviating statements, and retards threats, and building his BAAL room, and sucking off the worst collection of EPSTEIN parasites on the planet. Funny, lotta Jew Crew in that stew.

But it appears that was the plan…all along the way.