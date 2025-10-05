Thought Experiment on $37 Trillion of Debt

Lets say the cost per plant is double. $12 billion . And we use just $3 trillion dollars = 250 nuclear power plants equals 250 million homes annually. We have 147 million residential homes, leaving plenty to power the private sector, just off nuclear power. (If we had built just 10 nuclear plants per year for the last 25 years, the investment would still be operational. But hey - we already have some!) But now: China has 29 nuclear power plants in construction at the moment. United States has ZERO in construction! Share

Grok estimated a 2,000 square foot home at $450,000. It could be lot less. But we also had in the year 2000, 116M homes in stock. So we will say $400,000 multiplied by 45 million units (116M - 6M torn down + 45 million = 155 million total units) = $18 Trillion . This would house, comfortably, I might add, every man woman and child in the United States. OF COURSE, since people had their taxes gobbled up by poor allocation of their monies, one could easily MAKE decisions on homes, and not be gouged further by GVT & BANKS.

How many miles of road do we need? At $5 million per mile, that is 200 miles per billion. 200,000 miles per trillion. That is more than the entire interstate system. But we will also try to improve 50% of the entire network: 2,000,000 miles. So that would cost $10 trillion .

Grand total of these 3 infrastructure projects - this is just our US debt over spends (which went into Iraq/Afghanistan and other conflicts as well as welfare spends to green new deal crap): $31 TRILLION. Ostensibly every nickel of DEBT since 2000 could have been an asset we own and use TODAY. Good roads, good “clean” electricity, homes for everyone in the United States.

Pretty much everything a government is minimally asked/legally to do under our Constitution. And yet, the psychopathic leaders plundered the coffers DRY.

This was just a thought experiment.

People quibbling (at my breakdown) should know: I am not saying we don’t need other things too. But we SPENT this MUCH OVER BUDGET, and look what we COULD have easily done with it - to massive ECONOMIC benefits. Better roads and electricity are key to operating a 1st-tier economy.

Those tech bros wanting MORE POWER for their AI boondoggles (and DATA CENTERS) would have already had the structure in place, if the United States had made the easy choice (since we get 1/5 of all power from nuclear right now) to build out that sector to 50-70% of all power generation. As just shown, it was easily feasible - to build just 5 plants per year for 20 years to support approximately 100 million homes and just over 66% of the electricity in the USA.

Again, there is more to infrastructure - power lines, network cables, shipyards, damns, bridges, high-speed rail (California, where you be at on that?), etc. - but that grows complex with private investment. This of course has not been done.

No planning, just grifting off the U.S. Taxpayers.

By the way, a DOLLAR of debt in 2000 or 2005 has drastically different purchasing power that it has in 2020 or 2024-5.

So we actually could have a GREAT DEAL more than what I just exampled.

This goes to WHY corrupt politicians need to be held to account. Our corrupt judges, prosecutors, law firms and bank-sters. It was why the video I just posted yesterday is worth your time to watch completely. Its 40 minutes on banking.

