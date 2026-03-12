https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/centerx:52.9/centery:26.3/zoom:8

Zero Hedge reports:

According to the WSJ [3rd person sourcing if you read this] , at least 20 LNG carriers a bout half the available global fleet – are trapped in the Persian Gulf, with daily freight costs soaring as demand from Asia surges, according to ship brokers. Bloomberg [!!!] lists the known LNG tankers which are currently transmitting their positions as follows:

Most are located just off the UAE coastline:

….Some 20% of global LNG exports come from Gulf countries. At the moment, however, only a handful of ships can get through the Strait of Hormuz, and production facilities like those operated by QatarEnergy have been attacked and have stopped production.

Ship brokers said the 20 ships trapped in the Persian Gulf make up nearly half of all LNG ships currently available for charter, with daily rates rising to more than $200,000 from less than $98,000 before the start of the Iran hostilities.

