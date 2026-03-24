https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinese-containership-first-pay-iran-safe-passage-through-strait-hormuz-iraqi-tanker

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Meanwhile, in a first for the Strait’s new role as Iran’s (temporary), toll road a Chinese-owned feeder containership has become the first vessel with confirmed mainland Chinese ownership to pay Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, transiting via a so-called “safe” shipping corridor near Tehran’s Larak Island, Lloyd’s List reported.