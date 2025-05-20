Share this postDCFPRESS PostHiatus...until June 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHiatus...until June 2025Jason PowersMay 20, 20254Share this postDCFPRESS PostHiatus...until June 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareSometimes, it is best to step away from the internet and people that annoy. Those often run together hand and hand.Photo by Rohit Tandon on Unsplash4Share this postDCFPRESS PostHiatus...until June 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12SharePrevious
I'm about to do the same.
Garden time is taking over internet time.
Sending only positive healing energy, vibrations, frequencies, and prayers, along with truck loads of love, big but gentle hugs, and monolithic tons of PERSEVERANCE always!