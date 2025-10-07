So the Ellisons, Larry and David, have been busy on the acquisition front in media. I expect that Twitter/X will enter the hopper too - but we just don’t know who is the top billionaire (Miriam Adelson?) going to pay Elon Musk to move on to something else. Elon isn’t a commitment guy - per se - just see his body count on women to know X will soon bore him, if sold at the right price.

TikTok is now owned by Oracle’s CTO Larry Ellison. Meanwhile, his son is the BIG KAHUNA at CBS. Paramount owns CBS and has now acquired Substack darling, The Free Press, for a fat stack of 1.5 million Benjamin Netan…Franklins or $150M. (Washington Free Beacon shows the org chart.)

More from the Washington Free Beacon, some inside responses to Bari Weiss as the new Dothraki editorial queen at CBS:

— “It’s just like anybody that you think isn’t qualified for the job that comes in, there’s going to be trepidation, right? Whether it’s Bari Weiss or, you know, Michael Scott from The Office.” (Anonymous CBS “correspondent” to the Independent)

— “I do not think a lot of the stuff that’s on Bari Weiss’s Free Press would pass our standards. It’s offensive that someone’s being hired who has zero experience in television. There are people at CBS who have dedicated their entire careers to understanding and developing the skills that are needed.” (Anonymous CBS “source” to Zeteo)

— “Two decades after Dan Rather warned that corporate control would erode journalism, CBS News may be proving him right. Under new owner Larry Ellison, the network has named Bari Weiss, founder of The Free Press, as its new editor in chief, raising fears of political interference and layoffs.” (Salon.com)

Welcome to the reign of BARI WEISS!

Candace Owens sharing Charlie Kirk’s text response to pressure

