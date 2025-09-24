Head Games, Bad Medicine & Maybe, Impacts Voting?
I bet I could show a modest positive correlation between head meds and voting democrat and hours spent watching Lib-tard/Boomer MSM
Head Meds By Age and Sex
https://www.jabfm.org/content/jabfp/34/4/732.full.pdf
Voting by State and Sex
https://www.kff.org/state-health-policy-data/state-indicator/number-of-individuals-who-voted-in-thousands-and-individuals-who-voted-as-a-share-of-the-voter-population-by-sex/
Voting by Race and Sex in Millions
https://cawp.rutgers.edu/facts/voters/gender-differences-voter-turnout
https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2024/04/09/age-generational-cohorts-and-party-identification/pp_2024-4-9_partisan-coalitions_4-03-png/
Not surprisingly, the younger crowd still are Democrats, predominately. The Republicans get the men over 50 (the ones Hillary Clinton really hates).
Women across the board are Democrat heavy and also more numerous voters than men.
You are onta sumfin, fren. But in the wake of the Charlie Kirk / Jimmy Quimmel atrocity, the blue percentage is falling at the same rate as TPUSA chapters are starting. And when the youth realize that their autism is the result of poisoning, the backlash will be EPIC. Batten-down the hatches…