Aloha folks! This post is real-time gathering up of what one learns on a case that spans the globe. Hawaii Strategic Development Corporation was connected to an OCCRP report from 2020 about a start-up called mbloom, involving Devon Archer and Hunter Biden. Michael Shellenberger’s interest recently in the OCCRP and 2019 Trump impeachment doings has unearthed an information mine to explore regarding Luigi Mangione and Ryan Routh.

This came from the OCCRP’s report:

The investment fund, mbloom, was embroiled in controversy shortly after its founding in 2014 by Kane – also known as Arben Kane Kryreziu – and his business partner, Nick Bicanic. The fund was seeded with $5 million each from Archer’s RSTP and the Hawaiian Strategic Development Corporation, a state government-backed fund intended to create entrepreneurial growth and high wage jobs. Almost immediately, mbloom attracted controversy after reportedly investing in two startups run by Bicanic and Kane. The fund was shut down in mid-2016 after Archer was arrested for defrauding the Oglala Sioux tribe of tens of millions of dollars. The Hawaii Strategic Development Corporation then withdrew.

Archer was (and is) far more involved in Hunter Biden’s grifts, long after the Oglala affair that used law firm Greenberg & Traurig to vet their bonds. OCCRP also noted that:

Financial records examined by reporters show that money from mbloom was paid into another of Archer’s accounts, which was at the time making regular payments to Biden.

Later on in September 2017, Archer was emailed by Hunter about CEFC grifts regarding Rosneft energy. Even as Archer was legally popped for cheating Indians, he was being kept in the loop about CEFC-Hudson West by Hunter.

Hawaii’s Civilbeat.org Jason Rushin in June 2016 did a long write up on mbloom and these public-private partnerships (sound familiar) and the shady situations of the Biden crime syndicate, including Chinese investments into mbloom.

Maui-based venture capital fund mbloom has raised $10 million from a private investor in China, bringing the fund to a total of $20 million and allowing it to increase staffing and open an office in Honolulu. ‘This $10 million private investment enables mbloom to offer trans-Pacific networks, expertise and capital,’ said Arben Kryeziu, the fund’s general partner. Share …The fund closed its first round in January 2014 with $5 million raised from the state’s Hawaii Strategic Development Corp. and $5 million from an undisclosed private investor.

So what does this have to do with Hunter Biden? (Who was pardoned back to January 2014 and all the way through to December 1, 2024.)

HAWAII 5-0

Ryan Routh & Luigi Mangione were both active in Honolulu locale and overlap geographically with Devon Archer’s investment buddies there and the Director of Community Services, Anton Krucky.

Anton C. Krucky

Krucky was followed by Ryan Routh on Twitter. As both were in Hawaii and into housing (remember, Routh was a tiny home guy) while Krucky was made director of community services, right as Routh was pitching tiny homes and later went of the deep end during 2020. Routh’s twitter went total geopolitics.

https://hnldoc.ehawaii.gov/hnldoc/document-download?id=12328 - Anton Krucky is the link to all this.

https://hnldoc.ehawaii.gov/hnldoc/document-download?id=23283

https://www8.honolulu.gov/dcs/cbdd/ - Anton’s Directorship

No Smoking Gun - But Back to the Future!

This was a curious find. Because: Relationships made can be MINED again when they have faded into obscurity. No one is going to think much about some failed startup that was done with a Hawaii Development Center closed in 2019. Its been 8 years since anyone reported on this. No one is going to remember any details… that’s the thought.

One does not know who else fills in the daisy chain to get back to MKULTRA suspects Ryan Routh and Luigi Mangione. But there seems to be people that would be worth talking to, under oath and investigation, to find that out.

From The Hawaii Free Press in November of 2020:

A businessman with alleged ties to Russian organized crime and Syria’s ruling regime paid nearly US$3 million into a failed investment fund backed by a longtime business partner of the son of the U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, leaked bank records show. Hares Youssef, who holds both Ukrainian and Syrian citizenship, invested $2.98 million in late 2015 into mbloom, a now-defunct tech startup fund that was jointly financed by Hawaii’s Strategic Development Corporation and Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP). RSTP was run by Devon Archer, then a close business partner of Hunter Biden. Mbloom was shuttered after Archer was arrested in an unrelated fraud case. Youssef (pictured Below) was indicted in Spain in 2017 for allegedly laundering money for Dmytro Firtash, a Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch currently fighting extradition to the U.S. to face corruption charges. By a strange twist of fate, Firtash last year joined efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to generate unfounded, politically damaging allegations of corruption against the Bidens. [SINCE PROVEN TO BE TRUE BY HUNTER’S PARDON.]

Rick Niu worked for AIG in 2006 as Anton Krucky sat on AIG Hawaii board.

This picture is from 3-4 years ago (2021) potentially.

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2017-08-10/what-us-can-do-about-north-korea

https://www.eastwestcenter.org/sites/default/files/private/ewcobs111.pdf

https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/11/the-civil-beat-editorial-board-interview-hawaiis-climate-advisory-team/