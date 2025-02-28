VA Central Office

810 Vermont Avenue

- 618,000 square foot building

- It has 2,483 seats, meaning that's how many staff they can fit

- The monthly rent is $27.2 million

- Their average logins is 387 people, that’s people logging in every month to work

- That building is sitting at 16% occupancy rate (So we're paying $27.2 million a month for that building with 16% occupancy rate)

6 More Leased Government Buildings Stats:

811 Vermont Avenue:

- 266,000 square feet

- 1294 seats

- $14 million dollars a month rent

- 124 average logins

- This is a 10% occupancy rate

18000 G Street

- 207,000 square feet

- 1243 seats

- $11.3 million dollars a month rent

- 146 average logins

- This is a 11% occupancy rate

1100 First Street

- 48,000 square feet

- 190 seats

- $2.4 million dollars a month rent

- 55 average logins

- This is a 20% occupancy rate

1574 I Street

- 37,000 square feet

- 156 seats

- $1.7 million dollars a month rent

- No login data, this building lease is being terminated

428 I Street

- 175,000 square feet

- 583 seats

- $12.7 million dollars a month rent

- 60 average logins

- This is a 10% occupancy rate

801 I Street

- 18,000 square feet

- 86 seats

- $1.1 million dollars a month rent

- 8 average logins

- This is a 9% occupancy rate

“That’s from the Department of Veterans Affairs Building portfolio”

