VA Central Office
810 Vermont Avenue
- 618,000 square foot building
- It has 2,483 seats, meaning that's how many staff they can fit
- The monthly rent is $27.2 million
- Their average logins is 387 people, that’s people logging in every month to work
- That building is sitting at 16% occupancy rate (So we're paying $27.2 million a month for that building with 16% occupancy rate)
6 More Leased Government Buildings Stats:
811 Vermont Avenue:
- 266,000 square feet
- 1294 seats
- $14 million dollars a month rent
- 124 average logins
- This is a 10% occupancy rate
18000 G Street
- 207,000 square feet
- 1243 seats
- $11.3 million dollars a month rent
- 146 average logins
- This is a 11% occupancy rate
1100 First Street
- 48,000 square feet
- 190 seats
- $2.4 million dollars a month rent
- 55 average logins
- This is a 20% occupancy rate
1574 I Street
- 37,000 square feet
- 156 seats
- $1.7 million dollars a month rent
- No login data, this building lease is being terminated
428 I Street
- 175,000 square feet
- 583 seats
- $12.7 million dollars a month rent
- 60 average logins
- This is a 10% occupancy rate
801 I Street
- 18,000 square feet
- 86 seats
- $1.1 million dollars a month rent
- 8 average logins
- This is a 9% occupancy rate
“That’s from the Department of Veterans Affairs Building portfolio”
Who are the landlords since they are renting
