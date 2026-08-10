https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nvidia-set-reveal-record-500-billion-balance-sheet-spv-deal-fund-worlds-biggest-circle-jerk

Nvidia , whose market cap has grown 15x since the launch of the first chatGPT in November 2022, is not the only beneficiary of the gargantuan circle-jerk deals that define the AI bubble: the biggest cloud-computing companies, including Meta, Oracle, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon, have also dramatically increased their spending on AI infrastructure as they look to win the race to dominate the emerging technology. Morgan Stanley projects so-called hyperscalers will spend $3.5tn between 2026 and 2028.

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