Friday Memes: They Really Hate You
No subtlety here. Robots, Invaders, and a commercial.
Fashbird1933@salt8184
10:12 PM · Jul 30, 2026 · 599K Views
82 Replies · 571 Reposts · 8.37K Likes
Glenn Diesen@Glenn_Diesen
49,000 Moroccans stormed across the Spanish border within 24 hours. Is "invasion" still a term reserved for the "far right"?
8:46 AM · Jul 31, 2026 · 16.4K Views
88 Replies · 146 Reposts · 636 Likes
Drone Wars@Drone_Wars_
U.S. company Satyress is developing threehalves, a centaur-style robot designed for dangerous environments such as wildfires, rubble searches, toxic areas and confined spaces. The system combines a humanoid upper body with a quadruped mobility platform. #USA #Robotics #UGV #AI
10:37 PM · Jul 28, 2026 · 16.4M Views
1.63K Replies · 2.3K Reposts · 20.9K Likes