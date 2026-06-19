DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

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mejbcart
8h

who the hell they think they are??? The entire world suppose to suffer economic collapse because of their blood thirst? And just wonder, who actually governs that made up country, the billionaires living in America and all the other countries or the people living in Israel?

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