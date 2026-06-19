Friday Memes: Notice Who Hangs With Who
Wyatt Earp@Wyatt_Earp_II
@WallStreetApes
11:12 AM · Jun 19, 2026 · 190 Views
2 Reposts · 21 Likes
איתמר בן גביר@itamarbengvir
על כל דמעה של אמא ישראלית, אלף אמהות לבנוניות צריכות לבכות. לבנון כולה צריכה לבעור! עם כל הכבוד לאמריקאים, ישראל חייבת להבהיר לעולם כולו שדם בנינו וביטחון אזרחנו איננו הפקר. לבנון כולה צריכה לבעור. חובתנו העליונה היא להגן על אזרחי ישראל ועל חיילי צה״ל, והמחויבות הזו קודמת לכל
7:02 AM · Jun 19, 2026 · 160K Views
1.14K Replies · 259 Reposts · 1.56K Likes
TheLastRefuge@TheLastRefuge2
Megatron @Megatron_ron
NEW: 🇮🇱🇺🇸 Israel Hayom, owned by the Adelsons, published an article calling Trump a traitor, an embarrassment, and a failure to the Israelis.
4:40 PM · Jun 19, 2026 · 977 Views
4 Replies · 2 Reposts · 16 Likes
TheLastRefuge@TheLastRefuge2
Senator Tim Scott @SenatorTimScott
On this day in 1865, the last enslaved Americans learned they were free. We commemorate Juneteenth as a celebration of freedom, resilience, and opportunity for all!
3:13 PM · Jun 19, 2026 · 3.74K Views
12 Replies · 33 Reposts · 93 Likes
who the hell they think they are??? The entire world suppose to suffer economic collapse because of their blood thirst? And just wonder, who actually governs that made up country, the billionaires living in America and all the other countries or the people living in Israel?