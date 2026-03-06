Zero Hedge was ALL OVER IT - but can’t read it! So you Reuters. (Paywall - I GOT NO MONEY!)

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

Share

A string of bankruptcies, fraud indictments and redemption freezes is exposing vulnerabilities in the fast-growing corner of finance that flourished in the post-2008 era of low rates and loose liquidity. “The ‘Golden Era’ of private credit just hit a wall. Blue Owl Capital ‘s decision to permanently halt redemptions for its $1.6B OBDC II fund isn’t just a corporate hiccup,” said Jian Liu, Founder and Managing Partner at Lionhill Wealth Management. “It’s a systemic warning sign for the entire non-bank financial ecosystem,” he added. Here’s a timeline of the industry’s recent stress points: September 2025:

Tricolor and First Brands’ bankruptcies Concerns over private credit’s exposure to highly leveraged borrowers sharpened last September after the twin collapses of First Brands Group, an auto-parts manufacturer backed by Apollo Global Management, and Tricolor Holdings, a U.S.-based auto lender focused on subprime borrowers. Tricolor filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Sept. 10 after its subprime auto lending and used-car operations unraveled amid fraud concerns and tightening credit from warehouse lenders.