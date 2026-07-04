List:

George Washington - 4th cousin nine times removed (Thomas Warner)

John Adams - 5th cousin nine times removed (John Mullins)

Thomas Jefferson - 7th cousin seven times removed (Richard Lever)

James Madison - 3rd cousin seven times removed (James Taylor)

James Monroe - 6th cousin nine times removed (William Jones)

John Quincy Adams - 6th cousin nine times removed (John Mullins)

Andrew Jackson - The husband (Rachel Donelson) of my 7th cousin five times removed (Patrick Murray)

John Tyler - 5th cousin seven times removed (Richard Jarrett)

Franklin Pierce - The husband of my 7th cousin five times removed (Johne Kniblo)

James Buchanan - My 9th cousin six times removed (William Cunninghame)

Abraham Lincoln - My 5th cousin eight times removed (Richard Lee)

Andrew Johnson - My 7th cousin seven times removed (Walter Lundy)

Rutherford B Hayes - The husband of my 4th cousin ( Lucy ) six times removed (Mary Sampson) Lucy Webb, 1st Lady with college degree.

James Garfield - My 6th cousin five times removed (Edward Garfield)

Grover Cleveland - My 8th cousin five times removed (Robert White)