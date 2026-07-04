Founding Cousins & Presidents: Ancestry.com Says So
I make no claim of absolute accuracy here.
List:
George Washington - 4th cousin nine times removed (Thomas Warner)
John Adams - 5th cousin nine times removed (John Mullins)
Thomas Jefferson - 7th cousin seven times removed (Richard Lever)
James Madison - 3rd cousin seven times removed (James Taylor)
James Monroe - 6th cousin nine times removed (William Jones)
John Quincy Adams - 6th cousin nine times removed (John Mullins)
Andrew Jackson - The husband (Rachel Donelson) of my 7th cousin five times removed (Patrick Murray)
Martin Van Buren - 4th cousin ten times removed (Cornelis Hendricksen van Nes)
William Henry Harrison - 4th cousin nine times removed. Benjamin Harrison V, was the husband of my 3rd cousin ten times removed (Elizabeth Bassett), was William’s father. Benjamin Harrison V signed the Declaration of Independence.
John Tyler - 5th cousin seven times removed (Richard Jarrett)
James K Polk - The husband of my 4th cousin seven times removed (Samuel Finney)
Zachary Taylor - 1st cousin eight times removed (Sarah Bailey)
Millard Fillmore - The husband of my 4th cousin (Abigail Powers) seven times removed (Sarah Walker)
Franklin Pierce - The husband of my 7th cousin five times removed (Johne Kniblo)
James Buchanan - My 9th cousin six times removed (William Cunninghame)
Abraham Lincoln - My 5th cousin eight times removed (Richard Lee)
Andrew Johnson - My 7th cousin seven times removed (Walter Lundy)
Ulysses S Grant - My 3rd cousin five times removed (George William Weir) Note: Grant, George H.W. Bush (6th cousin, 1X) & George W. Bush are related (Hugh Weir).
Rutherford B Hayes - The husband of my 4th cousin (Lucy) six times removed (Mary Sampson)
James Garfield - My 6th cousin five times removed (Edward Garfield)
Chester A Arthur - My 8th cousin six times removed (George Abbott)
Grover Cleveland - My 8th cousin five times removed (Robert White)
Benjamin Harrison - 7th cousin five times removed (Lady Etheldred Frodsham)