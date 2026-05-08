Max Tegmark

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From a Medium Article

First, a Quick Vocabulary Lesson: Before we dive in, one term you will keep hearing is AGI, short for Artificial General Intelligence. Unlike the AI assistants you use today, which are good at specific tasks, AGI would be capable of doing anything a human mind can do, and then some. Think less “smart autocomplete” and more “a new kind of mind.” That is the technology at the center of all 12 of these futures.