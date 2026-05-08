Forced AI Future: Our Overlords Have A Date With Our Demise
And for them, it is a glorious transition...in a few scenarios (of the 12) below.
First, a Quick Vocabulary Lesson: Before we dive in, one term you will keep hearing is AGI, short for Artificial General Intelligence. Unlike the AI assistants you use today, which are good at specific tasks, AGI would be capable of doing anything a human mind can do, and then some. Think less “smart autocomplete” and more “a new kind of mind.” That is the technology at the center of all 12 of these futures.
Gemini AI on the Dozen Scenarios - BIGGER TYPE are the ONES YOUR OVERLORDS WANT IN MY OPINION
1. Libertarian: AGI is created, and the market drives technological development to a point where everyone benefits, and a high-tech society emerges without a central authority.
2. Benevolent Dictator: A single, all-powerful AI manages the world for the benefit of humanity, ensuring peace and prosperity.
3. Egalitarian Utopia: AI creates a post-scarcity economy where resources are distributed equally, and private property is eliminated.
4. Gatekeeper AI: A dominant AI acts as a steward, preventing the development of any other dangerous AI technologies.
5. Boxed AI: A superintelligent AI is kept securely contained (”in a box”) to serve human creators without being able to affect the outside world directly.
6. Human-AI Merger: Humans choose to upgrade themselves with technology, blending biological and artificial intelligence to become superintelligent beings.
7. The Zoo Scenario: AGI becomes superintelligent, keeps humans alive, but keeps them segregated or in protected areas, treating humans similarly to how humans treat animals in a nature reserve.
8. The Descendant Scenario: Humans become extinct, but Artificial Intelligence, acting as our “descendants,” flourishes and continues our legacy.
9. The Protector God Scenario: A superintelligence acts as a protector, intervening only when necessary to stop existential disasters, allowing humans to live freely otherwise.
10. 1984 Scenario: A superintelligent AI is controlled by a small group, resulting in an Orwellian surveillance state.
11. The Theocracy Scenario: AGI is used to establish and enforce a new global religion.
12. The Suicide Scenario: Humans cease to exist, not due to an evil AI, but because of a collective decision to stop developing technology or a failure to handle the technology, leading to societal collapse. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]