People in our U.S. federal government are really getting a wake up call as to who is in charge of them. I know, this is difficult times for those people making north of $100,000 or $200,000 in the Washington, D.C., NOVA or Maryland area. The places (counties) with the highest per capita income in the entire United States are really struggling with a new sheriff in town.

These people who established their dominance over the common US citizens (and humanity itself) by funding projects to subvert foreign populations, lied over and over to them about assisting a poor country towards a better way. These federal employees who beat down on those that don’t have a broad swath of people beholden to them through “THE LAW” and spending “THEIR TAXES.” Not all federal employees - but many are complicit by deed of sloth.

Yes, the new sheriff is mean ol’ Trump and his DOGE team. How dare the Commander in Chief of the U.S. Armed Forces relieve the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of his command or the Chief of Naval Operations from her command. Even though, Presidents do such things…all the time. (Removing all the U.S. Attorneys - done by Reagan, Bush and Clinton.)

(A President does not need an excuse. He just may want someone better suited for the task or objective ahead. Anyone with brains knows this has occurred over and over again. Obama did it. Truman did it to MacArthur. FDR did it after Pearl Harbor. Lincoln went through several commanders before landing Grant. All may be said to have a cause or reason for relieving, but such was not a requirement to do these removals.)

So never take advice again from someone who states a blatant lie like Arizona Senator Mark Kelly did above. It is not unprecedented. It has happened WELL WITHIN his lifetime. He isn’t that stupid. Or maybe: his tours at NASA made his brain go bad. When someone with significant military experience (and access to history books) LIES like this - what else are they lying about?

But back to those federal workers. Their monetary pain is our gain. There is no room for lazy slackers in moments of dire threats to Western Civilization. Those threats are: social (media is sowing divide-n-rule, subverting kids and adults alike), economic (no job growth, invaders intentionally housed against the law on your taxpayer dime in Democrat sanctuary cities) and geopolitical (United Kingdom thwarting peace in Ukraine and China is getting aggressive with and around Australia and making a deal with the Cook Islands).

Not that Mark Kelly or the Democrats (and many Republicans in both houses of Congress) care a lick to stop frittering away the United States’ vital resources and ability to be yet again a first-rate country that puts its citizenry FIRST. Instead, just like Democrat Maine Governor (Janet Mills), both have decided (and defiantly stated), it is time to dance around to tranny music, to exploit young minds in their charge, and to sell kids alternative lifestyles and oppression narratives. Also, Governor Mills is helping the CCP with their growth of marijuana in Maine.

ALL these POISONOUS politicians are devoid of any moral principles at all. One speculates compromised by the CCP (financially or via blackmail) to continue acting like complete idiots. Voting people MUST removed all these people from office - and then seek long prison sentences against them.

Their growing contempt for the FEDERAL RULE of LAW will make it so much the easier to arrest and try for crimes ranging from obstruction of justice up to the sedition level. Their attempts to blame shift onto Trump are to deflect off their uselessness and corruption.

Trump gave them WAY TOO MUCH leeway in Administration #1. This time is different, so far.

Source: https://www.openthebooks.com/doge/federal-agencies/

HHS has garnered more monies than the DOD. Did the U.S. Population get healthier? No, of course not. Pharmaceuticals and insurance payments are not a pathway to health. Nor GMO’ed food or restrictions on people growing their own health alternatives - if they even are allowed. HHS needs to be cut by 75%+ and reconfigured for decentralized operations.

Did U.S. Education improve? No. Why not? Administration grew. Educators are not focused on the right topics, the right resources or the right methods to instill critical thinking into children. (We’ve seen teachers’ personal dogmas and philosophies are much more important than reading classic books, teaching math, science and proper history courses.) But it begins with the Department of Education - a failed enterprise by any measurable yardstick.

CNN proving again they don’t care about the U.S. Citizen or reporting the waste of money in Ukraine or the Illegals getting thousands per month of your taxes to live pretty high on the hog in hotels with food and no work.

SUDDENLY, the $36 trillion MATTERS! And instead of listening to his guest, James Fishback, Smerconish has a mini-tantrum about narrative control.

Collin Rugg Tweeted:

CNN hack Michael Smerconish throws in the towel and calls “time” after DOGE dividend creator James Fishback eviscerates him over his critiques of DOGE. Every second of this is absolutely perfect. The CNN host threatened to cut off Fishback’s mic as he visibly fumed over the comments. Smerconish tried playing the new media “card” of saying that he supports DOGE’s mission, just now how they’re executing. “Where was this emergency over the debt when we sent $350 billion to Ukraine to be wasted?” Fishback fired back. “Where was this emergency on CNN when you guys were advocating $7,000 to migrants in Chicago, $7,000 a month.” “And now we wanna spend $5,000 one time from President Trump to hardworking Americans.”

We have been led around by a generation of lazy bureaucrats, the holdovers from multiple administrations, who self-justify their existence because that serves their own self-importance and self-incentivization…from your taxes.

Nothing in the last quarter century has been successful at the hands of D.C.:

Education - nope.

Military objectives and strength - nope.

Homeland security - nope.

Transportation improved - nope.

Health - nope.

U.S. Citizen’s financial security - nope.

International relations - nope. We are hated by many countries.

The ONLY THING improved was the amount of taxes wasted by Congress on lobbyists, lawyers, think tanks, contractors, and domestic and foreign aid that was laundered into D.C. inhabitants’ sticky-fingered cousins and cohorts. Those there achieved their personal enrichment at the country’s expense.

It is time for their reign of taxational terror to end.