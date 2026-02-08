FBI SLOP: Epstein's Criminal Cases, 1982 "Intel" Passport & Douglas Leese, British Arms Dealer
Epstein’s file is much more than a compendium of names - not random intersections either - but rather, powerfully-placed persons that decide on world banking and scientific endeavors, to name just two arenas Epstein was intimately involved in coordination and kept in the loop about over the decades.
Meanwhile, the FBI, being the TOP law enforcement agency in the world (LOL) - certainly appears to be incompetent and/or lacking of consistency in their file dumps. (I could attribute this partly to malice - based on clues you’ll pick out rather quickly, if you notice word choices and deceptive descriptions on prominent names).
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00161426.pdf (19 pages)
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01660622.pdf (21 pages)
These two files above have clones/earlier drafts (without any dates, revision level, creator or FBI #ID) such as EFTA00161435 & EFTA01656198. There are likely many, many more (as will show in a snippet below). That has been the visible case in doing the DOJ search engine - redundancy of documents - with extra redactions in some; and exposed bank account numbers (that I have now) on Epstein’s finances, in others, of a similar ilk and/or style. Redactions of emails are also like this.
Additionally, Ghislaine’s JPMorgan documents are intermingled in the DOJ database as well, and the FBI cited money transfers exceeding $20M from Epstein to Maxwell then back to Jeffrey. But given the FBI SLOP, who can trust their totals or time frame.
PROFFER DIFFERENCES IN REDACTION
ADDED MATERIAL ON PROMINENT NAMES - Notice arrangement & details (added, edited & omitted from other evidence collected)
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01656198.pdf
The highlighted example on TRUMP reflects the egregiously SLOPPY nature of the FBI - this inclusion of dates. (another file example) The 1983-85 time frame DOES NOT particularly align, at all, to Trump’s earliest interactions had with Epstein. As we WILL SEE - Epstein, was out of the United States for significant periods of time; and likely as not working an international assignment for British Arms dealer Douglas Leese & meeting up with Robert Maxwell for a first go. Adnan Khashoggi’s whereabouts would be enlightening too - as Epstein goes to Saudi Arabia on his fake passport (page 8).
At least one document notes a settlement total of nearly $12.5 Million alongside $28M in legal fees paid to 71 entities my mid-2010.
Jeffrey E. Epstein as Marius Robert Fortelni
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01656330.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00159104.pdf
FBI correspondence on Austrian Passport 1982
DOUGLAS LEESE
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00911261.pdf
Ghislaine Maxwell’s age in 1982 (20-21) likely PRECLUDES her being a primary interaction with EPSTEIN at that time. When she became fully invested or involved in ROBERT MAXWELL’s schemes, mid-to-late 1980s at the earliest, that would put her approximately 3-5 years after Jeffrey was using this fake passport to get through Europe to Saudi Arabia. The Times of London, put it this way:
It was during this meeting that Epstein met Douglas Leese, a flamboyant businessman who knew Adnan Khashoggi, the billionaire Saudi arms dealer, and whose name later surfaced in parliament in connection with the record al-Yamamah contract for the sale of British fighter jets to the Royal Saudi Air Force. Douglas Leese was accused of handling secret commissions on behalf of British Aerospace through an offshore bank.
A filing from a separate court case in the US stated: “The nature and extent of Leese’s activities, and his various contacts around the world, involve highly sensitive and confidential information, some of which are believed to be classified by the Department of Defense and other agencies of the United States government.”
This further aligns with Douglas Leese, the arms dealer (“defense contractor”) arrangement. A 2017 Epstein email from Gia Leese is not short, but a reminiscing of the Leese partnership and other family members (Julian) conversations.
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02729228.pdf
How did he end up with a plane previously registered to Dyncorp, a CIA entity? The question is semi-rhetorical. Like Acosta explained on his way out the door, prosecution was limited because he was “with intel” soooo…. who exactly ran Epstein? He was somebody’s employee. Joint CIA-MOS agent?