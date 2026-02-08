Epstein’s file is much more than a compendium of names - not random intersections either - but rather, powerfully-placed persons that decide on world banking and scientific endeavors, to name just two arenas Epstein was intimately involved in coordination and kept in the loop about over the decades.

Meanwhile, the FBI, being the TOP law enforcement agency in the world (LOL) - certainly appears to be incompetent and/or lacking of consistency in their file dumps. (I could attribute this partly to malice - based on clues you’ll pick out rather quickly, if you notice word choices and deceptive descriptions on prominent names).

These two files above have clones/earlier drafts (without any dates, revision level, creator or FBI #ID) such as EFTA00161435 & EFTA01656198. There are likely many, many more (as will show in a snippet below). That has been the visible case in doing the DOJ search engine - redundancy of documents - with extra redactions in some; and exposed bank account numbers (that I have now) on Epstein’s finances, in others, of a similar ilk and/or style. Redactions of emails are also like this.

Additionally, Ghislaine’s JPMorgan documents are intermingled in the DOJ database as well, and the FBI cited money transfers exceeding $20M from Epstein to Maxwell then back to Jeffrey. But given the FBI SLOP, who can trust their totals or time frame.

PROFFER DIFFERENCES IN REDACTION

Redaction differentials

ADDED MATERIAL ON PROMINENT NAMES - Notice arrangement & details (added, edited & omitted from other evidence collected)

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01656198.pdf

This will confuse the general public --- dumping multiple versions of a master document (evidently) that will create CHAOS not CLARITY.

At least one document notes a settlement total of nearly $12.5 Million alongside $28M in legal fees paid to 71 entities my mid-2010.

Jeffrey E. Epstein as Marius Robert Fortelni

FBI correspondence on Austrian Passport 1982

Mid July 2025: lotta chatter over a 43 year old passport

DOUGLAS LEESE

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00911261.pdf

Ghislaine Maxwell’s age in 1982 (20-21) likely PRECLUDES her being a primary interaction with EPSTEIN at that time. When she became fully invested or involved in ROBERT MAXWELL’s schemes, mid-to-late 1980s at the earliest, that would put her approximately 3-5 years after Jeffrey was using this fake passport to get through Europe to Saudi Arabia. The Times of London, put it this way:

It was during this meeting that Epstein met Douglas Leese, a flamboyant businessman who knew Adnan Khashoggi, the billionaire Saudi arms dealer, and whose name later surfaced in parliament in connection with the record al-Yamamah contract for the sale of British fighter jets to the Royal Saudi Air Force. Douglas Leese was accused of handling secret commissions on behalf of British Aerospace through an offshore bank. A filing from a separate court case in the US stated: “The nature and extent of Leese’s activities, and his various contacts around the world, involve highly sensitive and confidential information, some of which are believed to be classified by the Department of Defense and other agencies of the United States government.”

This further aligns with Douglas Leese, the arms dealer (“defense contractor”) arrangement. A 2017 Epstein email from Gia Leese is not short, but a reminiscing of the Leese partnership and other family members (Julian) conversations.

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02729228.pdf