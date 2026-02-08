DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tootslilfighter's avatar
Tootslilfighter
2m

How did he end up with a plane previously registered to Dyncorp, a CIA entity? The question is semi-rhetorical. Like Acosta explained on his way out the door, prosecution was limited because he was “with intel” soooo…. who exactly ran Epstein? He was somebody’s employee. Joint CIA-MOS agent?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture