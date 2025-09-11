UPDATE: Can report at: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893
Investigators have obtained "high quality" video of the Charlie Kirk assassin, but will NOT yet be releasing it to the public yet.
The suspect arrived on campus at 11:52am, walked across campus, and accessed a rooftop from a stairwell. [Pretty interesting…ONE had to make that plausible - they pre-planned or preset that scenario up. It could be multiple theys.]
After the shooting, he ran to the other side of the building, jumped off the rooftop, and fled into the neighborhood.
That's where investigators found the doorbell camera footage of him.
HE WILL BE FOUND.— Nick Sortor
I am less sure. If suspect made it to a neighborhood, where else did he go?
The suspect undoubtedly may look at media - not on a phone, a TV - to plan an escape.
Every hour on the loose, the suspect could be thousands of miles away.
Private pilot?
Has money?
Can blend in on a University campus. Corporate. Government.
FBI Technologies….Facial recognition software. Ok.
But a pro may or would attempt a defeat of these….and knows their flaws.
just few questions. How is it possible to 'track' a person HOURS before shooting and then not to be able to do anything but 'asking for quiet investigation' afterwards??? There are SO MANY possible scenarios here, in particular involving POLITICS.. The family's suffering is being used as pretext for having mercy with this 'investigation'. Just my op-in-I-on.
In other words, it takes time to refine the video through AI to make it look like the patsy we have lined up and then make the video not look like it was edited by AI.