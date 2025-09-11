UPDATE: Can report at: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893

Not exactly great pictures…

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1966130355745718669

Investigators have obtained "high quality" video of the Charlie Kirk assassin, but will NOT yet be releasing it to the public yet.

The suspect arrived on campus at 11:52am, walked across campus, and accessed a rooftop from a stairwell. [Pretty interesting…ONE had to make that plausible - they pre-planned or preset that scenario up. It could be multiple theys.]

Share

After the shooting, he ran to the other side of the building, jumped off the rooftop, and fled into the neighborhood.

That's where investigators found the doorbell camera footage of him.

HE WILL BE FOUND.— Nick Sortor