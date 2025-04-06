Remember how after the Soviets fell, the Europeans were quick to push towards their long-sought goal of centralized power into one EU.

The OLD-igarchs have made their feelings known about Humanity. They rather see us dead - at least 85-90% of us.

Shortly after the USSR crushed into chaos, the Globalists Parasites began their work on supporting the CCP Model - they love hyper centralized control and hierarchy - while accelerating the final subversion of the American Model. Its not a secret how these slimy folks view what China has - a pliant peasantry without guns - as being the ideal.

For the Europeans - the home to the deadliest parts of the 20th Century - population control is about pitting their organizations (controlled) against anyone that wants any freedom or liberty.

From Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse, quoting one sharp JOE:

.."Over the next 6–12 months, globalists will do everything they can to stall Trump’s trade reset. They can’t stop it head-on, so they’ll slow it down just enough to let rigged election cycles or bureaucratic drag kill the momentum. 1. Trump’s strategy centers on bilateral trade agreements—quick, direct deals with countries like Vietnam, Kenya, Brazil, and the Philippines that bypass the old multilateral system. If even a few of these deals lock in, the globalist model begins to fracture. To stop it, globalists will hit these countries with financial pressure, credit downgrades, ESG roadblocks, and targeted aid offers to steer them away. If that fails, expect engineered scandals, protests, legal threats, and political targeting to blow up the deals before they finalize. 2. The EU is the hub. Brussels will ramp up regulations -AI, climate, data privacy- to box out U.S. companies unless they bend to globalist rules. EU firms will “pause” U.S. investments, and their envoys will flood Asia, Africa, and Latin America with green funding offers to keep nations tied to the multilateral system and away from Trump’s bilateral deals. It’s not diplomacy - it’s delay dressed up. 3. The IMF and World Bank will squeeze with money. Countries that avoid U.S. deals will get easier loans, better debt terms, and ESG perks. Those that sign with Trump? Suddenly they’re “unstable,” downgraded, and locked out of capital markets. Quiet pressure, real cost. The chaos will look organic - but it won’t be. Around every Trump-aligned deal, expect scandals, legal threats, protests, media storms, and WTO noise. Leaders who lean toward Trump will be isolated, pressured, and targeted politically. It’s all about buying time and keeping the world in a holding pattern. Because if even a few bilateral deals go through, the post-WWII model cracks - and they know it."..

Such scandals will be structured a lot like Russiagate:

