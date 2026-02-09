Just how did a US NAVY SEAL & infamous Blackwater CEO Erik Prince’s half billion dollar military security force contract land - completely - in the DOJ Epstein Files, as Jennifer Collins opined, on Twitter yesterday. Well, being an investigator, one decided to figure that little conundrum out; or at least, rationally connect together the dots that are visible through multiple sources. The KEY passage of the contract provided the first clue to connect to Epstein’s other emails:

Contract for the Initial Term is Five hundred and twenty nine million one hundred and sixty six thousand seven hundred and fifty four United States Dollars and thirteen cents (US$ 529,166,754.13) which is agreed between the Parties to be equivalent to One billion nine hundred and forty seven million three hundred and thirty three thousand six hundred and fifty five UAE Dirhams and twenty fils (AED 1,947,333.655.20), payable to the Second Party [Reflex Responses Management Consultancy LLC] in accordance with the invoice and payment structure set out in Addendum H hereto and further according to the regulations adopted by the First Party through First Gulf Bank…[page 8] ….Contract is for 5 years: June 2010 through 31 May 2015. [Page 33] Share

First Gulf Bank of the UAE. FGB appeared in the Epstein Files, tying back to JPMorgan conversations, including to top executive Jes Staley, Epstein’s closest JPMorgan buddy going back to the 2008 Financial debacle.

But just so we know - who the deal was with out of UAE:

Special Services

FGB was top of the head in November 2009 for what appears to be internal JPMorgan Chase market analysis regarding the UAE. The email was sent to Jes and then through Rosa M da Silva (JP Morgan formerly of WaMU her LinkedIn profile notes). Rosa appears in a 2023 Court Filing and Deposition tied to Epstein, Jes Staley, the U.S. Virgin Islands and JP Morgan Chase.

Linda Singer Letter Of June 7 2023 To Judge Jed Rakoff In Usvi V Jpmorgan Chase Plus Exhibits 4.99MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

To quote a telling part of the deposition (pages 79-80):

This is a series of e-mails. The one at the bottom, January 23, 2008, at 12:44 p.m., says, "Hello Rosa, I think may have already e-mailed you, but wanted to follow up just in case. Jeffrey was talking to me on the phone and to who was standing with him at the same time, so not sure which one of us was actually to e-mail you. Jeffrey requested that we give you the contact e-mail for Ehud Barak so that you could organize the meeting with Jamie Dimon and Barak on your end for simplification." And then Rosa writes to Jes Staley, "Jes, is it okay for me to contact Ehud Barak directly to arrange a meeting with Jamie?" And Jes Staley responds, "Go through Jamie's office."

So we have established the strong connections to Middle East and Epstein getting intel directly from the C-Suite of the most powerful U.S. bank, and plausibly, the world, in 2008.

First Gulf Bank’s Vice Chairman before the merger in late 2016 was HM Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh. Sayegh appears in multiple emails - with David Stern desiring a link up of Leon Black (a top financier to Epstein’s Southern Trust Company) with the Emirati Prince. Jeffrey then emails Leon Black’s assistant to get the meeting set up:

(Note: these emails to Sayegh are well after the Prince contract was set to end. There is no way to know when Epstein exactly acquired the Prince contract. Epstein’s relationship with Jes Staley did continue deep into the 2010s, even as Staley left JP Morgan, and eventually landed at Barclays as their top man.)

Prince’s Reflex Response

Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater (Iraqi War), a top mercenary for hire, to provide private security forces, did not disappear from the Middle East (CentCom). He moved to the UAE. (Note from Wikipedia: “Prince is the son of engineer and businessman Edgar Prince, and the brother of former U.S. secretary of education Betsy DeVos.”)

He [Erik Prince] was hired by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and moved to Abu Dhabi in 2010. He founded a new company called Reflex Responses (or R2) that entailed a roughly 800-man unit of foreign fighters for the UAE, where Prince retained a majority 51% ownership. On a separate front, he oversaw recruitment for private military companies, such as Executive Outcomes which is a former South African private military firm that gained fame when they were hired by several African governments during the 1990s to defeat violent rebellions in addition to protecting oil and diamond reserves. Then in January 2011, Prince began training ~2,000 Somalis for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. This program was funded by several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and was backed by the United States.

An Excellent Summary of Middle East (UAE & Israel) Ties of Epstein Found in the DOJ Files:

