“in my most surrealistic (mahlerian) adventure i found the tomb of your ancestors” - Martin Nowak Martin is an Austrian-born professor of mathematics and biology at Harvard University. He is known for his work in evolutionary dynamics, focusing on evolutionary theory and viral dynamics.

In the House of the Epsteins The Palais was the headquarters of the Epstein family for a long time. Afterwards, many different institutions used the house as an official residence, office building, or for other purposes.

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01177485.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01009881.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gustav_von_Epstein#References

https://www.parlament.gv.at/en/experience/the-building/palais-epstein/index.html

https://www.reddit.com/r/Epstein/comments/1reaq7f/jes_family_link/

https://encyclopedia.yivo.org/article/2419

https://beyondarts.at/guides/en/viennas-ringstrasse/palais-epstein/the-epstein-family/

Lest we forget: Epstein acquire an Austrian Passport with a fake name and Saudi Arabian address.