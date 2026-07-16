Epstein, the Banker Family Helped Hitler, the Homeless Artist
Or so it was told by Swindler Jeffrey Epstein to his Rothschild banker buddy Ariane & science friend (Martin Nowak)
“in my most surrealistic (mahlerian) adventure i found the tomb of your ancestors” - Martin Nowak
Martin is an Austrian-born professor of mathematics and biology at Harvard University. He is known for his work in evolutionary dynamics, focusing on evolutionary theory and viral dynamics.
In the House of the Epsteins
The Palais was the headquarters of the Epstein family for a long time. Afterwards, many different institutions used the house as an official residence, office building, or for other purposes.
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01177485.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01009881.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gustav_von_Epstein#References
https://www.parlament.gv.at/en/experience/the-building/palais-epstein/index.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/Epstein/comments/1reaq7f/jes_family_link/
https://encyclopedia.yivo.org/article/2419
https://beyondarts.at/guides/en/viennas-ringstrasse/palais-epstein/the-epstein-family/
Lest we forget: Epstein acquire an Austrian Passport with a fake name and Saudi Arabian address.