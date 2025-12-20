DCFPRESS Post

Freedom Fox
5h

You left out what Epstein's work was really about: Eugenics. Designing the future of humanity on earth. A genetically engineered caste system that formalizes what the Brits did to the Indian caste system as a matter of social engineering, but with genetic design. The most powerful and wealthy included in the DNA of future man. The DNA of the "useless eaters" and undesirables not allowed to make it into the new, improved version of human, 2.0. Those whose efforts were useful in this work were the biggest part of his circle. Those who intentions are to be included in human 2.0 were his clients.

It wasn't just garden-variety pedophile perverts trying to get off with young girls. It was purposeful. The Epstein email tranche released by the House Oversight Committee in November has much to confirm this. Paired with diving deeply into the names found in his Black Book released long ago, much media like Vanity Fair, New Yorker Magazine, etc telling part of this story, his own statements about becoming another Genghis Kahn, with his DNA in a huge percentage of human 2.0, this is the real scandalous story of Epstein. Of course finance, geopolitics, kompromat, etc are a part of the scandal. But it was much more sinister than sex, corruption and graft. Epstein's emails have him saying it was necessary to execute the elderly and infirmed, the sooner the better. And much, much more damning statements.

