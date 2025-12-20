I’ve been guilty of this as well. Not focusing on the seminal questions regarding ONE JEFFREY EPSTEIN. I am sure Whitney Webb and others in the alt media space have fleshed all of this out over the many years since we found out who one Jeffrey Epstein was. Their podcasts and their guest spots with various people, like The Corbett Report The Last American Vagabond Johnny Vedmore or even, The Blaze, untangled much of what is the present march towards a miserable and highly authoritarian, if not Totalitarian, existence.

But I will now present a few receipts as garnered through a handy tool at the abominable DOJ and their website. It works well enough - but like JFK - you’ll be surfing for hours trying to pull or glean a compendium out of legal cases and their attached exhibits, both redacted and unblemished by legal forces - who some still think carry out: justice.

One thing I will suggest: get a PACER Account. You get the first 150 pages free per quarter, which is nothing really; but that allows you to see docket reports such as the PDF I’ve provided below (even get to see my username - oooh!)

Sdny Epstein Vi Case Jpm Virgin Islands 3.36MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PACER, like Court Listener, is a well-known archive and case document logging system that will improve your surfing through DOJ filings as they were made available for Epstein-related proceedings, by law. (Even if they didn’t follow that law. Was there any criminal liability attached to the law just passed?)

BELOW: The Virgin Island case (dismissed in 2023) against both JPMorgan & former top JPM executive, Jes Staley. (Staley was a very close bromance of Epstein, that triggered over 1,000 emails made between them, including when Staley went to Barclays as CEO. A much closer bromance than a certain President that triggers everyone, seemingly, upon the mere mention of his name like Candyman! Candyman! Candyman! Candyman! Candyman!!!!)

Inside just one of these Exhibits (150) is where a plethora of information that I am digesting for the first time, stuck out. A few highlighted (and unedited verbiage in Excel from a PDF conversion) emails show how Epstein was Staley’s de facto Top Strategist while Staley was CEO Jamie Dimon’s TOP banking executive, I’ll say.

Key names: Sheldon (Miriam’s hubby) Adelson. Jamie (Dimon), Glenn Dubin, Highbridge Capital, Treasury and Federal Reserve

Key names: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Brian Sankey, Hani Deaibes

Key names: China, Credit Default Swaps, Treasury, Oxford-educated, London, New York

Key Names: China, Dubai, Ports, Jamie Dimon

But wait, there is more! The column on the left represents just the emails presented to the court for this case. (To read through all this will take TONS of TIME.)

Davos, UK Ministers, China

Epstein writes to Jes Staley, 1/22/2010:

“As I said at dinner, you are perceived as too big. However, with the new campaign finance law, you are also now seen as very very powerful. The Chancelor of the Exchequer, Darling is willing to sit with you and discuss these issues in Davos. I think you should decline and set a real meeting. not a meeting squeezed between lunches and others. We should talk.” [SIC]

1/25/10: Staley sends Epstein an exact numerical breakdown of the number of JPMC employees in the UK by office location.

1/27/10: Staley inquires with Epstein about whether he can assist in securing an audience with either Peter Mandelson or Alistair Darling who was Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time.

4/13/10: Staley writes to Epstein: “Tom’s [Pritzker] handler for cash and investments is John Stellato”

5/14/10: Staley’s Admin Assistant e-mails Epstein meeting materials for a meeting between Staley, Carlin and JPMC with Pritzker.

9/2/10: Staley writes to Epstein: “And I just had the most senior meeting JPM has had save for Jamie [Dimon’s] meeting with Wang Qishan. I spent almost 2 hours with Minister Li Yuanchao of the Organization Department. He will be in the Standing Committee in the next Government. I will tell u what he offered/asked when we meet. Very cool. I’m seeing the Prince this afternoon.” [SIC]

The last email in this file is #260 from 3/28/2013, about 17 months after #259. This aligns with relevant to this particular case. (I haven’t highlighted all the relevant ones for discussion; just the ones included in this post.)

285 41 Staley Emails To Epstein 70.4KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

More grist to this situation is: Epstein was always doing such things with BIG PEOPLE. He seemingly had all the right positioning to cozy up to anyone with a very important background in high finance, corporations, princes, or ex (or future) politicians. As others noted, his intelligence connections to Israeli PMs and deal seeking/making (Ivory Coast surveillance, a must read) could not have occurred without the right formula applied over and over again.

Was it underage girls and barely legal women he sexually abused and arranged to meet powerful men?

Was it his talents with strategy? His network stretched deep into DAVOS - home to Klaus, Larry Fink and the heart of corporate darkness that schemes how to make you own nothing and be miserable. (DAVOS is also known also for its prostitution or brothels when DAVOS time arrives in January.)

Epstein’s first-known, big name trafficking client came in the 1980s: Adnan Khashoggi of the Iran-Contra and the BCCI Affair. (The former one had Bill Barr quarterbacking pardons of the main actors while the latter one had John Kerry cleaned up the report for distribution to all the sheeple.) The Report stated this aloud: “BCCI's criminality included fraud by BCCI and BCCI customers involving billions of dollars; money laundering in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas; BCCI's bribery of officials in most of those locations; support of terrorism, arms trafficking, and the sale of nuclear technologies; management of prostitution; the commission and facilitation of income tax evasion, smuggling, and illegal immigration; illicit purchases of banks and real estate; and a panoply of financial crimes limited only by the imagination of its officers and customers.” (Page 4) [Note: STOP pretending YOUR political team is without massive sins. GROW UP.]

285 02 Filing For Virgin Island Case 1.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Well, here’s a few more interactions discussed and logged. First one, I included in my first ever movie attempt (in May/June 2020) to uncover what the holy F was going on. Second one, a recent David Brooks fumbling, stumbling answer to his “cameo” appearance in the Democrats drop of pictures on the Epstein Files (a tool to peruse them.)

As of late, we also have plenty of evidence that the Saudi Arabian elite - and Bill Barr connects deeply to Iran-Contra - shows just how uniquely inserted Jeffrey Epstein was in the long-term power elites’ game to run the world through a network of blackmail and trafficking (human, sex, guns, drugs as BCCI mentioned) attached equally to very powerful banks and law firms that are themselves morally and ethically bankrupt.

(RIGGS BANK was involved with the Saudis and 9/11. Top executive at RIGGS formed Palmer Bank with Stephan Halper, an intelligence operative since 1980, former U.S. government official, and tied to Carter Page and Trump 2016.)

Banks that will cut you off in a New York Minute.

Funny as well, WaPo scribbler Jamal Khashoggi became such a Big F-ing deal [Biden made it one when he visited MBS] to a host of media outlets and actors because Saudi Prince (and King in Waiting) MBS (allegedly) had him executed. This came no long after the 28 pages of the 9/11 report dropped during summer 2016. Saudis were threatening then massive actions - dumping of US currency. Under Biden, they did not renew the Petrodollar. And now, Chinese yuan is rising as a settlement currency for….OIL.

Well, sometimes they come…only much later.

One can be certain that the games being played - outside of public consciousness - are a drama that commoners will ultimately pay a heavy burden in their continuance. The Debts will come…in blood.

