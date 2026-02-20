Epstein Files: Offered Deals to Buy Pentagon & FBI Buildings; Wexner's Lawyer Threatens
If you don't answer right, well, expect a shorter life expectancy.
The shit we discover is making John le Carré spy novels pedestrian in their scope and depravity. But hey! It’s only February! The year is still young! Aljazeera reports that:
David Stern, a businessman who referred to himself as Epstein’s “soldier”, forwarded the offer. Stern also served as a close aide to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was arrested on Thursday on “suspicion of misconduct in public office” following revelations in the Epstein files…
Stern also sent Epstein a separate proposal in 2015 to invest in two FBI field offices in Richmond and Baltimore, and courthouses, which were called “sexy assets”. That deal required an initial $25m, followed by a further $80m, with ownership routed through a Cayman Islands offshore entity.
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02390857.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00698802.pdf
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2011/EFTA02671775.pdf
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/19/files-reveal-epstein-was-offered-chance-to-buy-us-pentagon-fbi-buildings
Wexner Threatened by his Jewish Mob Lawyer….(I presume)
Being deposed sure has changed a bit.