DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1d

Thanks Jason for the NOT so shocking news... The entire current gov is CORRUPTED TO THE CORE!!!

Yes, sure, Jeffrey Epstein Had No Clients, Didn’t Blackmail Anyone, And Definitely Killed Himself.. DO they really think we all are complete idiots??? Epstein death is NOT ONLY connected to child trafficking, blackmailing, but in particular to the TOP LEVEL OF SCIENTIFIC CRIMES, which involve COVID research, genetically modifying HUMANITY forever!!! AMericans really need a new party, just not sure ELon would be better...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Powers
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason Powers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture