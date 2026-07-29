Nathan Mileikowsky (Russian: Натан Милейковский, IPA: [nɐˈtan mʲɪlʲɪjˈkofskʲɪj]; Hebrew: נתן מיליקובסקי; 15 August 1879 – 4 February 1935) was a Russian-born Zionist political activist, rabbi, and writer. Mileikowsky was the father of scholar and academic Benzion Netanyahu (né Mileikowsky), and the grandfather of Benjamin Netanyahu, the current prime minister of Israel.

Javier Milei background : Furthermore, Milei revealed in 2024 that his grandfather, a great influence in his life, discovered that he was Jewish from matrilineal descent shortly before his death. He also expressed that his grandfather's maternal grandfather may have been a rabbi.[16

Attending a dinner organised by the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish community, an orthodox congregation whose headquarters in New York he visited on two occasions, he was recognised as an “International Ambassador of Light” for his services at a synagogue.

During the event, Milei – who grew up Catholic but has a professed “fanaticism” for Judaism – revealed a previously unknown familial tie to the faith, saying that his grandfather had discovered he was Jewish shortly before his death.

“My grandfather was a great influence, with whom I spoke frequently, took values and learned a lot. The most interesting thing is that shortly after he left, he found out he was Jewish. He didn’t know and they told him: ‘But if your mother was Jewish, you are Jewish,’” said Milei on stage, wearing a kippah.