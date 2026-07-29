Links/Quotes/References
Nathan Mileikowsky (Russian: Натан Милейковский, IPA: [nɐˈtan mʲɪlʲɪjˈkofskʲɪj]; Hebrew: נתן מיליקובסקי; 15 August 1879 – 4 February 1935) was a Russian-born Zionist political activist, rabbi, and writer. Mileikowsky was the father of scholar and academic Benzion Netanyahu (né Mileikowsky), and the grandfather of Benjamin Netanyahu, the current prime minister of Israel.
Javier Milei background: Furthermore, Milei revealed in 2024 that his grandfather, a great influence in his life, discovered that he was Jewish from matrilineal descent shortly before his death. He also expressed that his grandfather's maternal grandfather may have been a rabbi.[16
Attending a dinner organised by the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish community, an orthodox congregation whose headquarters in New York he visited on two occasions, he was recognised as an “International Ambassador of Light” for his services at a synagogue.
During the event, Milei – who grew up Catholic but has a professed “fanaticism” for Judaism – revealed a previously unknown familial tie to the faith, saying that his grandfather had discovered he was Jewish shortly before his death.
“My grandfather was a great influence, with whom I spoke frequently, took values and learned a lot. The most interesting thing is that shortly after he left, he found out he was Jewish. He didn’t know and they told him: ‘But if your mother was Jewish, you are Jewish,’” said Milei on stage, wearing a kippah.
Expansion of wars: According to Ukrainian sources, their forces struck an offshore oil extraction platform, a cargo ship and cargo vessel that were sanctioned for their alleged role in the Russian-Iranian arms trade, and a missile boat. If confirmed, then this represents the most eastward expansion yet of Ukraine’s campaign against Russia’s maritime shipping after attacking its Black Sea Fleet over the years and recently causing enough chaos to suspend shipping in the Sea of Azov, which is linked to the Caspian by the Volga-Don Canal.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2026-07-27/china-imports-173-tonnes-gold-june
https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/schedule.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/southern-front-ukrainian-conflict-heating
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/state-american-elections-left-worse-better
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/dsa-platform-includes-abolishing-prisons-supreme-court-and-presidency
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-councilwoman-sounds-alarm-mamdanis-property-database-puts-wealthy-homeowners
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-biden-tapes-reveal-hurs-well-meaning-elderly-man-had-8-million-motive-keep-classified
Quoted Above
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nathan_Mileikowsky
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Javier_Milei
https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/argentina/milei-reveals-family-jewish-link-as-he-visits-us-for-meeting-with-musk.phtml