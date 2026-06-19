Episode 381: Warfare on the Serfs of Europe

BeardedGamer@BobbyNays95479
@GlobalDiss The government made their own devices 100% invisible, so they can force yours to be 100% transparent. Did you know this?
10:41 AM · Jun 18, 2026 · 5.01K Views
8 Replies · 53 Reposts · 131 Likes
Global Dissident@GlobalDiss
🚨🇪🇺 EU wants INTERNET BY PASSPORT - and plans to block VPNs to enforce it. “The new age verification system cannot be bypassed via VPN.” Their plan is totalitarian surveillance! 1984 is coming!
8:33 AM · Jun 18, 2026 · 263K Views
624 Replies · 2.94K Reposts · 8.09K Likes
Ivano Defazio 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇺🇸@DefazioIvano
American Glenn Beck dives deep into Canada's Liberal corruption.
11:07 AM · Jun 18, 2026 · 55.6K Views
134 Replies · 1.64K Reposts · 3.11K Likes