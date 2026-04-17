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JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 367: The Revolt of the Elite
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Episode 367: The Revolt of the Elite

Epstein wasn't a bug or aberration but a visual and depraved feature of what hell is to come. His revelation should awaken not put people to sleep. But narratives, they are strong - compelling even.
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Apr 17, 2026

END POINT FIRST (Around 1 hour 15 minutes in):

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It is The Revolt of the Elite against the rest of us. And the ELITE - have: Intel, Banks, Law, Media, Military, Technology, Massive Wealth to force the remainder of us to obey them, or suffer like we are Black Plague 1345 Serfs...and yes, they want lots of us to die. That narrative is as reasonable as any other. The problem for them: people are going to revolt back.... But they are racing to get drone technology and AI installed plus control of your resources so locked down (and pain always - wars) that we can't congeal a response against their AGENDA.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/gulf-shock-may-spark-shortage-worlds-most-critical-industrial-chemical-used-heavily

NEW ATTENTION

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/drone-attack-russias-tuapse-oil-refinery-unleashes-fire-so-large-it-can-be-seen-space

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/critical-shortage-jet-fuel-eu-airlines-have-just-6-weeks-supply-left

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/indias-central-bank-tells-oil-refiners-stop-buying-dollars-spot-market

https://www.zerohedge.com/military/trucks-tanks-pentagon-looks-automakers-rebuild-americas-arsenal

https://www.zerohedge.com/military/zelensky-goes-full-lord-war-ukraine-pitches-battle-tested-war-robots-highest-bidder

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/drought-engulfs-60-us-farmers-begin-spring-planting

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