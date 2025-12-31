Let’s GO CRAZY! oh…we’ve done that already.
An nescis, mi fili, quantilla prudentia mundus regatur?
AI: "Do you not know, my son, with how little wisdom the world is governed?" Attributed to Swedish statesman Axel Oxenstierna, it was a piece of advice to his son, Johan, encouraging him not to be intimidated by experienced diplomats at the Peace of Westphalia negotiations, as even great leaders often rely on chance and little true wisdom.
AI: The Peace of Westphalia refers to the series of treaties signed in 1648 in Münster and Osnabrück, Germany, ending the devastating Thirty Years' War in the Holy Roman Empire and the Eighty Years' War between Spain and the Dutch Republic, establishing principles like state sovereignty, religious tolerance (Calvinism recognized), and a balance of power, laying the groundwork for modern international relations and the concept of independent nations.