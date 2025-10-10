DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 347: A Truce, A Sale, A Shot
0:00
-37:15

Episode 347: A Truce, A Sale, A Shot

Israel-Gaza, Dominion Voting, Kirk Conspiracy continue to be stories.
Jason Powers
Oct 10, 2025
Israel-Gaza Cease Fire Deal - We Shall See

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/gaza-ceasefire-takes-effect-hostage-releases-expected-within-days

Voting KnowInk & Tally LLC Patents

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1976422482442875386.html

https://x.com/BCRC_PA/status/1976461842773078271

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pro-paper-ballot-firm-buys-dominion-voting-systems

Owens Bullet in the Neck Stayed There

First Brands

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/doj-opens-probe-first-brands-shocking-bankruptcy

Ol' Doc Skepsis

