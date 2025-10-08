DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 346: Conservative Circular Firing Squad & Charlie Kirk
Episode 346: Conservative Circular Firing Squad & Charlie Kirk

An alternate conspiracy hypothesis, with visuals provided by Ian Carroll.
Jason Powers
Oct 08, 2025
Transcript

References

My Podcast Errors (probably more too!):

  • It is Andrew Colvett, a TPUSA Executive

  • George Zinn - man who immediately claimed he did it.

  • It was an AirBnb was where I stayed at on my Hillsdale College trip

Meet Up at the Parking Garage Hypothesis

8 Front war:

https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1974892550650544483

Paula White & Netanyahu https://x.com/HotSpotHotSpot/status/1912914242035982514

https://x.com/HotSpotHotSpot/status/1912913400822161763

Guardian on Israel:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/17/israel-foreign-agent-law-leaked-documents

George Zinn

https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/1975688738060558343

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2025-09-17/curious-case-george-zinn

Lone Gunman

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/09/12/us/tyler-robinson-manhunt-timeline-kirk-suspect-caught.html

https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/1975661462174548321

Andrew Colvett

https://rumble.com/v7002u8-charlie-kirks-text-messages-confirmed-accurate-by-tpusa-days-before-assassi.html?e9s=src_v1_homepage-player-lineup

Josh Hammer

https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/1975601110745243874

Charlie Kirk questioning October 7th

https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1975559427903443081

