“Here's a new comprehensive map of oil refinery accidents, sabotage, explosions and unexplained events in 2026 (so far), including yesterday's event at Chalmette Refining near New Orleans.”

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CONCLUSION: There is a concerted global effort to destroy energy infrastructure. This is far beyond mere war. This is a global sabotage effort that appears to be designed to strangle the world's economics, transportation systems and farming / fertilizer operations.



Share and sound the alarm. We are all under attack. All humanity.